Showbiz was once again covered in mourning the night of this Sunday for the unexpected death of singer Julián Figueroa.

The fact immediately flooded the social networksthose in which just a few hours before the also actor would have issued a melancholic message in which spoke of death and how much he missed his father.

And it is well known that for the son of actress Maribel Guardia It was very difficult to assimilate the death of his father, who died in July 2015 as a result of cancer and Julián Figueroa made this point again last Saturday afternoon April 8, the date Joan Sebastian’s birthday was.

“How slowly 8 years have passed, from the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time will fix everything, but it is a vile lie, it hurts more every day”, were the feelings and thoughts that Julian Figueroa decided to share with his fans on social media.

Together with the writing Julian Figueroa published a Photography where he is seen as a few years old, while he is carried in arms by the so-called “People’s Poet“, nickname of which the young singer claimed and expressed to his audience that he only missed the being that gave him life.

“The fans inveigh, LONG LIVE THE POET OF THE PEOPLE, but I don’t give a damn I ONLY WANT MY DAD. To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because my only desire is to hug you… once again,” wrote the singer.

as if it were a harbinger of fatetoday the singer Julián Figueroa has died and surely his father came to meet him. Rest in peace.

Julián Figueroa was 27 years old (May 2, 1995 – April 9, 2023) at the time of being located lifeless inside a building in Jardines del Pedregal, Mexico City. With his death, he left an orphaned three-year-old son, who he procreated with his wife, Ime Garza Tuñón.

Unofficially, it has been reported that no blows have been seen on his body and that death could have been due to a cardiopulmonary problem, although these versions have not yet been confirmed by the capital authorities, it will be in the next few hours when issue a specific report.