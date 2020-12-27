Julian Brandt is one of the biggest disappointments of the Bundesliga season so far. The undoubtedly highly talented playmaker still does not find his place in the BVB system and is reaping the benefits a lot of criticism from the fans. However, other clubs still have the DFB national player in their sights.
The renowned soccer reporter David Ornstein According to Julian Brandt in the considerations of Arsenal FC, what concerns future reinforcements. The 24-year-old is apparently just one of many names that could move to London at the moment. In any case, it is certain that Arsenal’s squad planners really want to get a creative midfielder in winter.
Arsenal are under pressure due to the unfavorable situation in the table and will likely have to strengthen the squad in winter. However, it is unlikely that a player similar to Brandt would get a serious chance in a team in which Mesut Özil can no longer find a place.
So what will happen to Brandt in winter remains unclear. The ball artist continues to play, but as an attacking midfielder he only has two goals in 22 competitive games. In view of his contract term and the potential that still exists, BVB would probably only consider a loan.
