Julian Brandt sat at Borussia Dortmunds Opening win in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening against Borussia Monchengladbach again on the bench. Some fans and the media have already written off the midfielder at BVB, which is a complete overreaction.
A week ago the US American Football League (NFL) started its season again. The Monday after the first day of the game is often called “Overreaction Monday”, literally “Overreaction Monday”. It means that day one events are happily put on the gold scales, even though they likely mean nothing at all in the long run. These can be surprising results or performances by individual players.
Since last Tuesday we seem to be in an “Overreaction Week” – Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund. Since the national player in the DFB Cup against MSV Duisburg only sat on the bench, he has been beaten from all sides. “Brandt is having a hard time at BVB” was the headline kicker and many other media reported similarly.
In the opinion of some fans, Brandt is already on the sidelines on social media. Immediately after the BVB starting line-up became known on Saturday evening, there were one or two tweet in this direction:
As things stand at the moment, all of this is simply excessive and just an overreaction to two BVB games in which Brandt was not in the starting eleven, but in which 17-year-old Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham were preferred to him. You seem to be one step ahead. But that’s also a fallacy: apart from players like Roman Bürki, Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels and probably Jadon Sancho, there are simply no real regulars in Dortmund. Means: It is very possible that Brandt will play in Augsburg from the start next Saturday.
Apart from that, the season includes a lot of games in a very short time, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre will have to rotate and Brandt will probably have no fewer games than Bellingham at the end of the season, provided there are no injuries, of course. Especially since he, to stay with the Englishman, is only 17. In other words: At the moment he is in a strong phase and is playing right, but he will also go through weaker times, which is quite normal. And he’s going to need breaks; Favre is someone who doesn’t want to burn young players like he did yesterday Sky-Microphone also emphasized again.
It is therefore completely exaggerated to assume that Julian Brandt has no chance at all at BVB and that the young players would have overtaken him. The only 24-year-old will still play an important role in the black and yellow this season and get many appearances. Should Brandt regain his top form in the process, he can hardly be avoided at first.
