The plane in which the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, who was released in London after reaching an agreement with the United States justice, is believed to be traveling, This Tuesday, June 25, he made a stopover in Bangkok, Thai Government sources indicated.

These sources confirmed to EFE that they were aware of Assange’s arrival by plane to the Thai capital, without giving further details of the aircraft’s stop in the city, which He plans to continue his trip this Tuesday to the Mariana IslandsUnited States territory in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the charter flight VJT199 of the VistaJet company, which landed around noon at the Don Mueang international airport in the capital, where it is parked, as EFE / EPA was able to verify.

The founder of Wikileaks, 52 years oldis scheduled to appear in a Mariana Islands court on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT on Tuesday) and plead guilty to the accusations against him before traveling to his native Australia after more than 12 years of litigation.

Assange reached an agreement with the American justice system by which He will plead guilty to the crimes for leaking secrets and will be sentenced to 62 months in prison.equivalent to the time he has already served in the high security prison in the United Kingdom.

The appearance will be in the Mariana Islands due to Assange’s opposition to traveling to the continental United States and the court’s proximity to Australia, according to a letter from the US Department of Justice.

Assange was welcomed at the Embassy of Ecuador in London between 2012 and 2019, when the Ecuadorian authorities withdrew his asylum and he was detained by the British Police.

The American justice system accused Assange of up to 18 crimes for violating the Espionage Act due to one of the largest leaks of classified information in United States history in 2010, which revealed secrets from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as well as data on detainees at the Guantánamo base, among other matters.

Organizations defending press freedom have been calling for Assange’s release for years and his wife, Stella, has been leading a campaign in his defense with the participation of celebrities and political figures.

“Julian is free. Words cannot express our immense gratitude to you. Yes, you who have mobilized for years and years to make this a reality. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU,” wrote Stella Assange, a South African lawyer, in X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has interceded with the United States and the United Kingdom for Assange’s release, welcomed the news of the release, although he was cautious until the process is over.

“There is nothing to gain from his imprisonment and we want him back in Australia”Albanese said in Parliament in Canberra.

