WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is close to freedom after reaching an agreement with the United States Department of Justice to end litigation over the leak of classified documents.

According to the criteria of

Assange, who was released on Monday from a prison in the United Kingdom and left on a charter flight, arrived on Tuesday in Bangkok, where his plane makes a stopover to refuel before continuing to the Northern Mariana Islands, a United States territory in the Pacific Ocean.

After pleading guilty before a court in the Mariana Islands, Assange, 52 years old and an Australian national, plans to be released and travel to Australia, where his wife, Stella, and their two young children are.

These are the main keys to this agreement that puts an end to a judicial odyssey since he published compromising documents from the United States on WikiLeaks 14 years ago.

An installation dedicated to Julian Assange in Italy. Photo:EFE Share

What does the agreement reached with the United States consist of?



Assange reached an agreement with the American justice system by which will plead guilty to crimes for leaking “documents, writings and notes related to national defense, including materials considered secret”according to a document from prosecutor Shawn N. Anderson sent to the Mariana Islands court.

According to the official letter, the founder made the leaks together with former soldier Chelsea Manning.

The Prosecutor’s Office will request a sentence of 62 months in prison, equivalent to the time he has already served in the high-security Belmarsh prison (United Kingdom).

The plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Photo:EFE Share

The appearance will be in the Mariana Islands due to Assange’s opposition to traveling to the continental United States and the court’s proximity to Australia, according to a letter from the US Department of Justice sent to the court.

What did Assange do? WikiLeaks and the massive leak of secret documents



After working as a free software programmer and studying mathematics and physics that he did not finish in Australia, Assange co-founded WikiLeaks in 2006, a platform for publishing government information and making it accessible to the public.

WikiLeaks became world famous in 2010 after leaking hundreds of thousands of secret or sensitive documents that revealed the secrets in the United States of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as data on detainees at the Guantanamo base, among other matters.

For example, The leaks included a video showing US soldiers shooting civilians in Iraq in 2007.

Part of the document leaks were made by then-soldier Bradley Manning, who served time between 2010 and 2017 for violating the Espionage Act and declared herself a trans woman in 2013, changing her name to Chelsea.

There are those who consider that The leaks endangered innocent people and amounted to betrayal, while many journalist and human rights NGOs believe that WikiLeaks acted in the public interest and freedom of information.

Assange’s legal odyssey in the United Kingdom



Assange’s legal problems began when he was accused of rape and abuse in 2010 in Sweden, charges he denied and avoided by fleeing to the United Kingdom. These charges ended up being dropped in 2019.

Released on bail and with an extradition order to Sweden, the activist took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012.where, after problems of coexistence and political pressure, he had to leave the delegation and was arrested by the British Police in April 2019.

Between 2015 and 2018, Assange was allegedly spied on at the embassy by the security company UC Global, run by former Spanish military man David Morales, who is being investigated in Spain for these accusations.

In May 2019, a long and complex extradition process began to the United States, where He was accused of 18 counts of espionage and computer intrusion, which carried a possible sentence of 170 years in prison.

Stella Assange, wife of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Photo:EFE Share

Why are you heading to Australia?



Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, is in Australia along with their two children, Gabriel and Max, born respectively in 2017 and 2019. and that they have only seen their father during visits in the United Kingdom prison.

Julian is free. Words cannot express our immense gratitude to you. Yes, you who have mobilized for years and years to make this a reality.

“Julian is free. Words cannot express our immense gratitude to you. Yes, you who have mobilized for years and years to make this a reality. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU,” Stella Assange, a Spanish-Swedish lawyer born in South Africa.

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who has interceded with the United States and the United Kingdom for the release of Assange, also celebrated the news on Tuesday. of the agreement between Assange and the US authorities.