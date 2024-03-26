Something has been moving in the Assange case since February 21st, when the two-day hearing in the GB High Court ended. Today, in fact, “it will be issued a written decision on whether a final appeal in the UK for WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange should be granted“, according to what we read about X on the official page of the site of which the Australian journalist is co-founder.

The Assange case, the news and what he risks in case of conviction

In recent days the “Wall Street Journal” had announced that – according to well-informed sources close to the United States Department of Justice – it was evaluating whether to allow the Australian journalist to plead ''guilty of mismanagement of confidential information'', i.e. an admission of reduced guilt. If this were to happen, there could be a possibility of an agreement for Assange's release from Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, where he has been detained since 2019, without having undergone any trial. But the prisoner's lawyers said they had not received any requests in this regard.

The journalist is fighting a long and complex legal battle with the British government to avoid being extradited to the United States and face a trial on dozens of charges which would lead him, if found guilty, to a sentence of 175 years prison for publishing thousands of classified military documents and diplomatic cables that showed war crimes committed by American soldiers during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

On February 21, lawyers James Lewis and Claire Dobbin, who represented the United States during a hearing at the High Court in London, claimed that the Australian journalist had ''put lives at risk'' by leaking confidential US documents and for this plea should be extradited to face American justice.