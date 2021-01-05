Antoine Vey French lawyer for Julian Assange

How do you react to this verdict?

Antoine Vey It is a huge relief because the issues on the human level were fundamental. An extradition given the state of health of Julian Assange would have been dramatic. During the trial, the defense argument, which was based on the testimony of the UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, and on the advice of 140 doctors, finally weighed. Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused his extradition to the United States for this reason.

The fight is therefore not over. British justice did not take into account the arguments of Julian Assange on the essentially political aspect of the file. The judge considered that the American file was sufficiently detailed and that the United States could organize a trial in complete independence. On this aspect, it is a defeat. It will be necessary to respond to the emptiness of the charges and explain that Julian Assange remains prosecuted for having informed public opinion. All eyes are now on Washington. The US government has reportedly already announced its intention to appeal.

After two years in prison in Belmarsh, is his release the next battle to be fought?

Antoine Vey We will file a request for release. This decision could be made on Wednesday. His release is essential so that Julian Assange can benefit from care given his state of health. This would allow him to see his relatives again and to come out of forced solitary confinement in Belmarsh prison. It would also give him a better defense, his detention having served to muzzle his word. It remains important so that he can put forward his arguments directly and account for the abuses of which he was the victim.

Why is mobilization essential?

Antoine Vey Public opinion has a decisive role to play. Because it is about defending a man, journalist or not, who has disseminated information of public interest. The stake is very democratic on the right and the freedom to inform. In Germany’s wake, the international community must take up this matter. International and political dialogue can put an end to this persecution. France must now take its responsibilities and come out of its silence.