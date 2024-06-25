1992

Australian hacker Julian Assange is convicted of infiltrating several computers belonging to an Australian university and the computer system of the US Department of Defense.

2007

He is among the promoters of the Wikileaks website, which he defines as editor in chief.

November 2010

After announcing it some time earlier, WikiLeaks has made over 251,000 US diplomatic documents available to the public domain, many of which are labeled “confidential” or “secret”.

December 2010

Assange spontaneously shows up at the Scotland Yard offices and is arrested following the European arrest warrant. On the same day, the court rejected the request for provisional release on bail supported by several film and journalism personalities, and decided to keep him in prison until December 14. In the meantime, Sweden presents an extradition request to the British authorities: according to some sources, this request is actually aimed at extraditing him to the United States where he is awaiting trial for espionage. After nine days in prison, Assange was released on bail, and the decision on the extradition request was postponed.

November 2011

The High Court in London gives the green light to the extradition requested by Sweden.

June 2012

The British Supreme Court rejects the appeal against extradition. Assange immediately afterwards took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, requesting political asylum as he was persecuted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ricardo Patino, informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ricardo Patino, in a press conference, specifying that Ecuador is evaluating the request.

August 16, 2012

Rafael Correa’s government grants political refugee status to Assange, while he is still in the embassy, ​​because the United Kingdom does not want to guarantee him safe conduct and threatens to arrest him with a raid, in order to hand him over to Sweden.

August 2015

Swedish prosecutors announce that three of the four charges against Julian Assange have expired. The accusation for a suspected rape in 2010 remains standing, for which Assange can be indicted until 2020;

February 2016

A United Nations panel rules that Britain and Sweden have subjected Assange to “arbitrary detention” and that he should be released. The two countries reject the ruling, calling it non-binding;

November 14, 2016

The Swedish prosecutor’s office questions the founder of WikiLeaks for the first time in London about the events of August 2010 at the center of the investigation.

January 2017

Assange says he could hand himself over to the US in exchange for the freedom of Chelsea Manning, the transgender military informant of Wikileaks, but after the pardon was granted, which took place through commutation, he did not hand himself over.

May 19, 2017

Swedish prosecutors close the rape investigation, thus causing the European arrest warrant to lapse. Assange welcomes the decision and vows to fight against the “terrible injustice” against him. Ecuador’s foreign minister urges Britain to give Assange safe passage.

May 24, 2017

Lenin Moreno becomes president of Ecuador after winning a hotly contested runoff and declares that Assange can remain at the embassy. Moreno’s main opponent, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, had declared during the campaign that, if he were elected, he would ask Assange to leave the diplomatic post. The following day, Moreno warns Assange not to meddle in Ecuador’s internal politics and calls him a hackers.

December 12, 2017

Ecuador grants citizenship to Assange.

January 11, 2018

Britain says it has rejected a request from Quito to grant diplomatic status to Assange, which would have allowed him to leave the embassy without being arrested.

January 24, 2018

Moreno makes clear that Assange is no longer welcome, saying it is an “inherited problem” and a “stone in the shoe”.

February 6, 2018

The British judge confirms the arrest warrant.

November 15, 2018

Reports are emerging in the United States that the US Department of Justice is preparing to prosecute the founder of WikiLeak for unspecified crimes.

January 23, 2019: Assange’s lawyers ask the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IAHCR) to take “urgent intervention”, urging the Trump administration to reveal “secretly filed” charges against the journalist and asking Ecuador for potential extradition protection in the United States.

April 11, 2019

Ecuador revokes the asylum granted to Assange and the Ecuadorian embassy in London expels him. The British authorities were waiting for him and arrested him.

May 2019

Assange is indicted in the United States. He is charged with 17 charges under the Espionage Act for conspiring to obtain classified information which was then disseminated online.

June 11, 2019

The US Justice Department is formally asking Britain to extradite Assange to the United States to face charges that he conspired to hack government computers and violated an espionage law.

November 19, 2019

Swedish prosecutors drop the case on the rape charge entirely, citing a lack of evidence and the fact that too much time has passed since the alleged crimes.

February 2020

The process for extradition to the USA begins.

June 24, 2020

The US Department of Justice issues an updated 18-count indictment alleging Assange’s role in “one of the largest compromises of classified information in US history.”

January 4, 2021

A British judge rules that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges amid fears he could take his own life in prison. The US government has decided it will appeal the decision, adding that he could serve his sentence in prison in Australia.

December 10, 2021

US government wins High Court bid to overturn judge’s decision not to extradite Assange.

March 23, 2022

Assange gets married in prison to the South African lawyer Stella Morris, the partner who bore him two children during his period of asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy.

June 17, 2022

The British government approves Assange’s extradition to the United States, where he will face espionage charges. The then Home Secretary Priti Patel signs the extradition order for the founder of WikiLeaks. He is given 14 days to appeal the decision.

June 2023

London High Court judge rules Assange has no legal grounds to appeal.

February 20, 2024

Assange launches what his supporters say will be his last attempt to prevent extradition.

March 26, 2024

Extradition is put on hold as court says the US must provide guarantees that Assange will not face a potential death penalty.

April 10, 2024

US President Joe Biden says the US is “considering” abandoning the trial of Assange at Australia’s request. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has supported a motion calling for Assange’s return to his home country.

May 20, 2024

The High Court grants Assange permission to bring a full appeal against his extradition on the grounds that, as a foreign national on trial, he may not be able to rely on his First Amendment right to free speech.

June 24, 2024

After more than five years, 1901 days in total, Assange was free again: he left the United Kingdom and the maximum security prison in Belmarsh – near London – where he had been incarcerated after reaching a guilty plea agreement with the justice system American.