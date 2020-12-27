On January 4, in just eight days, the British court will make public its sentence on the extradition to the United States of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks. Is press freedom at stake in the world? Its Spanish lawyers believe that yes, it is judging “the possibility that the citizens of the world can have free media that control the exercise of power.” South African lawyer Stella Moris, fiancee of the Australian activist and mother of two of his children, is pessimistic about the final decision: she fears they will be orphaned.

The truth is that if Julian Assange is handed over to the US Justice, he faces charges that could lead to a 175-year prison sentence. He is accused of publishing hundreds of confidential documents, including some that show strong indications that the United States Army committed war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, and also for helping former soldier Chelsea Manning break into the networks of confidential information of the Army to download 91,000 documents without being identified.

Demonstration in London during the trial with Julian Assange calling for his release and not surrender to the United States. / Reuters

The alleged crimes are common practices of investigative journalism, but typical of the computer age. A court in the state of Virginia, a few kilometers from the headquarters of the CIA, frames them under an Espionage law that does not allow defense in the public interest. It thus circumvents the protection that the First Amendment to the American Constitution offers to freedom of the press. And it also does not protect foreigners, according to Mike Pompeo, then director of the intelligence entity, affirmed in 2017.

Deciding about his future doesn’t catch Julian Assange at his personal best. About 250 doctors have asked the British Government to allow their admission to a hospital because they would run the risk of dying from the physical and mental disorders that they have shown in their public appearances, and from the “psychological torture” that they suffer in the maximum prison Belmarsh security.

Isolated in his cell for except one hour each day, his physical appearance in the trial hearings to which he has been able to attend shows the aging caused by nine years of confinement in the Embassy of Ecuador in London and in prison to a man who in her fullness looked like a character from ‘The Matrix’, with her plant, her platinum hair, her charismatic assurance, and her penetrating logical intelligence.

Family members, doctors and supporters who have visited him say that he suffers from anxiety and stress, and that he has difficulty concentrating. In his last court appearance, he pathetically wanted to intervene from the glass booth. Magistrate Vanessa Baraitser had previously rejected her defense request, accepted by the Prosecutor’s Office, so that she could sit down with her lawyers.

Julian Assange has not killed anyone and State Department spokespersons have already recognized that no one suffered physical harm as a result of the publication by Wikileaks, in 2010, of the thousands of documents that justify the demand for extradition to the United States. But despite this, the Australian activist faces a long journey through the courts. On January 4, Vanessa Baraitser, an inexperienced British judge, will deliver the first sentence on the petition from a Virginia State court. Predictably, the matter will later go through the courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court in London, and the terminal station in Strasbourg, which interprets the human rights convention signed by the 47 member countries of the Council of Europe.

Supporter calling for his freedom on the streets of London with a gag in his mouth / Reuters

Your first computer



The parents had amicably left their pairing when he was born. The mother then entered into a relationship with Brett Assange, with whom she grew up since she was one year old and from whom she inherited the surname, following the Anglo-Saxon tradition by which the wife adopts that of the husband. They led a nomadic life, in 37 different localities and schools, as part of the theater group to which the stepfather belonged.

The Commodore64 was a stellar computer at the dawn of the personal computer, the best-selling in history by some estimates. It had less processing capacity than a cheap mobile of today and the Basic language that initially supported the programming for the general public. That birthday present from his mother greatly appealed to “a smart kid who always stood up for the underdog,” according to Brett Assange.

With that machine and a telephone connection, the future boss of Wikileaks began to dive through the telecommunication networks after acquiring his first modem. He adopted the pseudonym of Mendax, whose translation from Latin is mendacious or a liar, to navigate the Defense systems in the United States or the Australian National University along with other ‘hackers’, who identified themselves as ‘International Subversives’.

At 18 he had his first child. At 20 his first trial. The Melbourne Prosecutor’s Office ordered imprisonment as punishment for a defendant “arrogant and eager to show his computer skills”. The judge opted for a fine, excusing the “inquisitive spirit of youth.” His son’s mother left the home they shared and Assange resumed a nomadic life in Australia and other parts of the world.

His former associates say that he spoke of having children in different countries. Those identified are three and could have three more, according to various biographical articles. Daniel, his first-born, a software programmer, does not complain of abandonment and has excused the lack of contact with his father because of his desire to protect his relatives after achieving such dangerous notoriety.

In 2006 he was already coordinating Wikileaks from Sweden, protected by the protection of freedoms and rights in his legal system in that country. The great innovation in journalism by the architects of the portal was the pioneering creation of a means of anonymous deposit of documents for those who wanted to report crimes, or information of public interest that governments or others hide. Large media have followed that example through the free access software ‘Secure Drop’.

The other factor that has made Wikileaks a special medium was expressed by its current editor, the Icelandic Kristinn Hrafnsson, in an interview published by ‘Der Spiegel’ in May. Asked about the possibility of the Kremlin sending his media the emails of Hillary Clinton and her campaign officials, which would have favored the victory of Donald Trump, he replied: “I would say this in general terms: if the devil offered me true information about corruption in the Kingdom of Heaven, I would publish it. It is the duty of journalism.

Accused of rape



It was precisely in Sweden, in 2010, after a visit to give a couple of conferences and mobilize his collaborators, when a veil of the mysterious personality of Julian Assange fell. Two women accused him of rape after initiating consensual sex. He would have fled to London, unsuccessfully offered to answer questions from the Stockholm Public Prosecutor’s Office from the Swedish Embassy, ​​and was arrested on an extradition request.

Images of the trial against the Australian activist. / REUTERS

After confirmation by two courts on the correction of the European extradition order, the Australian activist took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, hours before the Supreme Court of England also ruled in favor of the surrender. Until, seven and a half years later, there was a change of government in Quito and the British Police were allowed to detain him in the diplomatic compound

The surveillance operation while he remained in the Ecuadorian embassy so that he did not evade the British Justice cost taxpayers about 20 million euros. A Spanish security company, hired by the diplomatic legation, would have committed multiple violations of the privacy of Assange, his visitors and his lawyers, and is now being tried in the National High Court.

Deterioration of the relationship



Jemima Khan, who posted part of the bail so that Julian Assange could leave the provisional prison before taking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​went “from admiration to demoralization.” Heir to part of the enormous fortune of one of the branches of the Anglo-French family of Goldsmiths, he is not disturbed by the loss of money, but by the stain on the mission of Wikileaks, “to produce a more just society based on the truth.”

In a lengthy 2013 article in the weekly ‘New Statesman’, Khan described the deterioration of her relationship with Assange after informing him that she was the executive producer of a documentary on Wikileaks. When he told him it would be ‘fair’, he replied: “If it’s fair, it will be pro-Assange.” And in it he shows his distaste for the brutal rhetoric of spokesmen, lawyers and fans, who now denounced the Swedish legal system.

Judicial inflexibility



Ignorance of the mechanisms of the European extradition order cannot excuse the strange complaints that were expressed about the judicial procedure. It was all made up of a conspiracy to send him to the United States. Khan investigated the cause of the extradition and concluded that Assange should have responded at the time to the two complainants, “because these women also have human rights.”

His refusal to respond as democratic law requires to an alleged crime of rape to a lesser degree led to his imprisonment and later to the inflexibility of the British courts in the face of requests that he be released pending trial.

Now, in eight days, her future will be in the hands of a magistrate without much experience. His Spanish lawyers, Baltasar Garzón and Aitor Martínez, insist that this decision depends “on the possibility that the citizens of the world can have free media that control the exercise of power.”