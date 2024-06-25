Julian Assange is free and yesterday left the United Kingdom and the maximum security prison near London where he had been incarcerated for five years, WikiLeaks announced today after the news of the guilty plea agreement reached with the American justice system.

Assange is expected to be in the United States tomorrow. Assange, greeted on X in the WikiLeaks account with “Julian Assange is free”, left the London prison where he was for 5 years on Monday afternoon and boarded a plane at Stansed airport in the British capital. The founder of WikiLeaks has agreed to plead guilty to a single charge for which he should serve 64 months in prison which will however be offset against those already spent in prison, effectively becoming a free man as soon as the agreement reached with the Department of Justice USA will be ratified by a federal judge.

«This is the result of a global campaign involving grassroots organizers, press freedom activists, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way up to the United Nations. This created space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, which resulted in a deal that has not yet been formally finalized. We will provide more information as soon as possible”, he writes on his WikiLeaks page, after breaking the news of the release of its founder Julian Assage.

“Assange, after more than five years in a 2×3 meter cell, isolated 23 hours a day, will soon be reunited with his wife Stella Assange and their children, who only knew their father from behind bars”, concludes the note.