The High Court of the United Kingdom ruled on January 24 that the detained founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, may appeal against his extradition to the United States, before the British Supreme Court. The Australian journalist, accused of 18 crimes related to espionage, has 14 days to try to stop his transfer to a US prison; after on December 10 British judges ruled in favor of Washington, which asked to try Assange under its jurisdiction.

Julian Assange is given an opportunity to try to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US.

The High Court of London authorized this January 24 the founder of Wikileaks to appeal the case before the British Supreme Court. Superior judges Ian Burnett and Tim Holroyde admitted that there is a legal aspect that can be examined.

It is about evaluating whether or not it is admissible that Washington presented, in its appeal on December 10 and not in the initial trial in January 2020, the guarantees with which it promises that it would give the Australian a good deal and if it can be trusted in them.

“Make no mistake, we won in court today (…) We will fight this until Julian is free,” said Assange’s fiancée, Stella Moris, outside the courthouse.

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States. Assange’s lawyers now have 14 days to make the application to the Supreme Court.#assange #AssangeCase pic.twitter.com/8QYU74usM2 — London Live (@LondonLive) January 24, 2022



The detainee’s lawyers have argued that the US government’s promise that Assange will not be subjected to extreme conditions makes no sense because it is conditional and could be changed at the discretion of US authorities.

For the review to proceed, the Supreme Court must first respond if it agrees to study the case and then Assange will have 14 days to submit the request to that instance.

“Whether or not the matter needs discussion in that court is a matter left to you. We respectfully invite the Clerk of the Supreme Court to take steps to expedite consideration of any further appeal requests,” the Court’s ruling said. Superior published this January 24.

The latest movements of British Justice on the extradition of Assange

Assange reaches this point after on January 4, 2021, Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against transferring him to a United States prison, arguing risk of suicide.

Baraitser recalled that the Australian, who remains detained in Belmarsh prison in London, suffers from clinical depression that would be aggravated by the potential isolation conditions to which he would be subjected in a US prison.

File-The United States is appealing a UK court’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. © AFP/Justin Tallis

But Washington appealed that decision and on December 10, 2021, the judges of the Superior Court ruled in favor of the US government. They asserted that the United States provided sufficient evidence that it would ensure proper treatment of the accused and protect his mental health.

The defense of the founder of WikiLeaks had already reproached last October, when the appeal trial began, that the US authorities presented the safeguards “out of time” to protect their client.

Now, although the judges of the Superior consider that they ruled correctly, they admit that there is room to discuss the terms, a matter that they prefer to leave in the hands of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court normally takes around eight weeks after an application is submitted to decide whether or not to accept an appeal.

The US charges against Assange

The 50-year-old journalist is accused of 18 counts in total, 17 related to espionage and one to hacking.

All are linked to the publication, in 2010, of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents that went around the world and put that nation’s diplomacy on the ropes.

The documents revealed secrets about the US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan where dozens of irregularities, crimes and excesses were exposed.

Among the files was a video showing how US combat helicopters fired on civilians in Iraq in 2007, a punctual attack that left a dozen civilians dead, including two journalists from the Reuters news agency.

The hacking charge stems from Assange’s alleged “illegal” assistance to former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in stealing classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives in danger, according to Washington.

However, Assange’s lawyers maintain that their client should not have been charged because he was acting as a journalist and is protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press.

Now, what the British Supreme Court decides will be the last step in Assange’s long battle to avoid a trial in the United States, since it is the highest instance before which it is possible to appeal in the United Kingdom, the country in which Assange was arrested in 2019 after being a refugee in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012.

With Reuters, AP and EFE