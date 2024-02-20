Julian Assange's lawyer defended freedom of information this Tuesday, in the trial in London for the WikiLeaks founder's last resort to avoid extradition to the United States, where he is accused of espionage.

Edward Fitzgerald, Assange's lawyer, also spoke of “political motivations” in the extradition demand that must be decided by a trial that began without the presence of Assange, who felt unwell and could not attend the trial, according to his lawyer.

(Also: After judicial notification in the US, in the coming days Mancuso will return to Colombia).

Two judges from the High Court of Justice in London will examine for two days the decision of the British justice that on June 6 denied Assange the right to appeal his surrender to the United States, who wants to judge him for a massive leak of confidential documents.

This 52-year-old Australian citizen created a non-profit media outlet called WikiLeaks in 2006. which published, according to the site itself, more than ten million classified documents, provided by anonymous sources.

(Also read: Why is Europe enlisting militarily in the face of the risk of war with Russia?)

WikiLeaks uncovered images of the July 12, 2007 airstrike in Baghdad, in which Iraqi journalists and several civilians were killed by the crew of a US helicopter.

The United States suddenly found itself with a medium that revealed secret documents leaked from the Pentagon about its operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to secret correspondence from the government and its embassies around the world.

In 2010, when WikiLeaks reached its peak of popularity with those leaks, Sweden demanded Assange's arrest on two charges, one for the rape of a woman and the other for sexual harassment, during a visit to Stockholm to give a conference. Charges that were later withdrawn.

Julian Paul Assange is an Australian programmer, journalist and internet activist. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP

Shortly after, in June 2012, given the harassment to which he was being subjected and to avoid his extradition, Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he stayed for seven years. during the government of Rafael Correa.

With the arrival to power of Lenín Moreno in Ecuador, the country stopped granting asylum to the Australian and Assange was arrested in April 2019 by the British police and imprisoned in high-security Belmarsh Prison in south-east London

His wife Stella Moris revealed in 2020 that she had two children with Assange while he lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and she was part of the legal team working for him.

The United States wants to prosecute Assange, accusing him of being a spy for the disclosed military secrets, especially those referring to military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Washington accuses him of publishing some 700,000 confidential documents on US military and diplomatic activities starting in 2010.

(You may be interested in: Martine Moïse, widow of the former Haitian president, accused of accomplice in crime)

The British government accepted his extradition in June when Judge Jonathan Swift denied him permission to continue appealing in this country and approved the order to send him to the United States.

The British justice gave the green light to the extradition after Washington assured that he would not be imprisoned in the high-security ADX prison in Florence (Colorado), nicknamed “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

If extradited, Assange could be sentenced to decades in prison in the United States.

Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE

At the trial this Tuesday, lawyer Edward Fitzgerald listed the arguments to justify a new appeal and invalidate the order signed in April 2022 by the then Home Secretary Priti Patel.

He said that the order violates the 2003 extradition treaty between the two countries as the crimes charged are of a political nature, in addition to violating their rights to a fair trial and freedom of expression, among others.

Fitzgerald noted that the discovery of a CIA plot to kidnap or kill his client when he was sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy in London (between 2012 and 2019) demonstrates the political motivation of the case and asked that this be admitted as evidence.

The lawyer also argued that this is “the first time in the history of the United States that an editor is prosecuted for obtaining or publishing (rather than leaking) state secrets,” which he alleged will have serious consequences for journalistic activity.

Assange's legal team denounced that Washington might not recognize him the same rights to freedom of expression as a US citizen, since he is an Australian national, which, they say, would prevent justice from being done.

The defense also fears the possible bias of a jury in the US. and that the country's authorities can add charges 'a posteriori' to his client, which would violate the principle of only allowing extradition for the crimes specified in the international arrest warrant.

Alert for Assange's health

Has been suffering from periodic depressive disorder for a long time

In early February, the UN special rapporteur on torture, Australian lawyer Alice Jill Edwards, called on the British government to “suspend the imminent extradition of Julian Assange.”

“He has long suffered from periodic depressive disorder and there is a risk of suicide,” Edwards said.

In his opinion, “the risk that he will be kept in solitary confinement despite his poor mental health and that his sentence may be disproportionate raises the question of whether extradition would be compatible with the United Kingdom's international human rights obligations.” humans”.

(Also: Eiffel Tower: why is the icon of Paris closed and until when?)

Pro-Assange activists protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also criticized the lengthy trial against Assange.

The day before, the Australian parliament had approved a motion supported by the prime minister that called for an end to Assange's prosecution, so that he can return to his family in Australia.

“People will have different opinions about Assange's conduct, but regardless of people's position, this cannot go on and on indefinitely,” Albanese defended before Parliament.

During the days before the trial, His wife and close people had warned about the fragile state of health of the 52-year-old Australian.

“His health is worsening, physically and mentally. His life is in danger every day he remains in prison and if he is extradited he will die,” said his wife Stella Assange on Thursday, at a press conference in the British capital.

(Keep reading: Exclusive: lawyer who led the legalization of euthanasia in Ecuador speaks)

Stella Assange, wife of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Before the start of the trial, a group supporting the WikiLeaks founder demonstrated in front of the court on Tuesday, shouting “Free Julian Assange.” “Julian needs to be freed and we all need the truth,” said his wife at the doors of the place where the trial is taking place.

Speaking to the British BBC on Monday, his wife said that if her husband loses this sight “will no longer have any possibility of appeal” in the United Kingdom.

What can happen at trial?

After listening to the representatives of the 52-year-old journalist and activist and the British Prosecutor's Office, representing the American Justice, The judges could hand down their ruling immediately this Wednesday or postpone it.

Faced with a double scenario, Assange faces two possible outcomes: that the two magistrates authorize him to appeal the parts of his case that until now his defense had not addressed – which would initiate a new trial – or that, on the other hand, they agree with Swift in prohibiting it, which would activate the delivery mechanism to the US.

Thus, if Assange is successful this Wednesday, he would have to face another hearing in the United Kingdom, on a date to be determined, which would have to confirm that he is not extradited.

In the second case, your lawyers will immediately request urgent precautionary measures from the European Court of Human Resources (ECHR).under article 39 of its regulations, to stop the extradition, while they file an appeal before the European court, sources told Efe.

(Also: 'A hell': the tragedy of a Colombian mother due to the murder of her son in Puerto Rico)

These same sources indicated that they do not rule out that the British Government, which is processing legislation precisely to be able to ignore these ECtHR orders – which prevented, for example, the deportation of migrants to Rwanda in April 2022 -, from mobilizing to avoid these measures. .

In the ruling last June, Swift accepted the extradition authorization signed on June 17, 2022 by the then Home Secretary, Priti Patel. If the High Court also accepts it, It is understood that it should be reaffirmed by the current minister of the branch, James Cleverly.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE