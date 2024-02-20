The first of two days of final appeal hearing began this February 20 in London to determine whether or not WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the United States. This is the last legal recourse that the Australian journalist has, who could appeal to the European Court of Human Rights if the appeal is not in his favor. Assange, 52, is wanted by the United States, which wants to try him for a massive leak of documents that led to charges of espionage. The journalist has been detained in Belmarsh prison in London since 2019. What is at stake?

Julian Assange's lawyers on Tuesday launched what could be their final legal challenge in the United Kingdom to prevent the founder of the WikiLeaks portal from being sent to the United States to face espionage charges. The extradition was approved by the British authorities in 2022.

Assange did not appear at the High Court in London on February 20 due to health problems. His wife, Stella Assange, had already warned last week that her health was “deteriorating, physically and mentally.” Information that was confirmed by his lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, and by one of the judges in the case that allowed Assange to leave Belmarsh prison, where he has been held for five years.

The hearing will last two days in front of two senior judges. If successful, your case will go to full appeal. If he loses, the only remaining obstacle to his extradition lies in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), where he already has an application filed and which could stop or postpone his extradition.

Assange's defense team presumes that if he is extradited he could be held in a high-security prison in the United States and, if convicted, he could face a prison sentence of 175 years.

Stella Assange, wife of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, speaks to supporters on the day Assange appeals against his extradition to the United States, in London, United Kingdom, on February 20, 2024. © REUTERS – ISABEL INFANTES

Faced with the risk of a heavy sentence, Stella Assange fears her husband's suicide and his followers say that if he is extradited “freedom of expression would die.”

Assange's long legal battle

The American authorities want to try the Australian editor for revealing through his Wikileaks portal American military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, secrets that exposed the excesses of the first power, even against civilians. The data is condensed into thousands of confidential documents also related to diplomatic activities, starting in 2010.

“The United States is attempting to convict Julian Assange under the Espionage Act of 1917,” said Free Assange campaign founder John Rees. “If they have their way, they will have succeeded in redefining journalism as espionage,” he added.

Assange was arrested by the British Police at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had remained hidden since 2012 to avoid being captured by the Swedish authorities, who requested his surrender for alleged sexual abuse. These accusations were later withdrawn.

However, since his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​Assange's most tortuous legal stage began. On April 11, 2019, the political asylum that Ecuador had initially granted to Assange was revoked and Assange was arrested.

In June 2019, the United States Department of Justice formally asked the United Kingdom to extradite him to its territory to face 18 charges of conspiracy and violating the espionage laws of the North American country.

Assange has since remained in Belmarsh maximum security prison awaiting extradition hearings.

We have two great days ahead of us. We don't know what to expect. They have to know that they can't get away with it. Julian needs his freedom and we all need the truth

These were the words of Assange's wife, gathered with supporters of the Australian in front of the High Court in London.

What did the documents leaked by Assange reveal?

The scandal began in 2010, when Assange posted on Wikileaks a classified video showing a 2007 US attack that killed a dozen people in Iraq, including two employees of the Reuters news agency.

Likewise, Assange published around 400,000 secret US files on the war in Iraq, which exposed the Pentagon's methods on foreign soil and resulted in a credibility crisis.

The US war in Afghanistan was also the subject of leaks. More than 90,000 classified US military documents were revealed.



People take part in a protest outside the US embassy in Brussels as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's last appeal against his extradition to the US is heard in London, Brussels, Belgium on February 20, 2024. © REUTERS – YVES HERMAN

These two leaks demonstrated the harshness of two of the United States' most controversial and deadly wars abroad and the responsibility of the world's leading military power in the murder of the civilian population.

For many, the Assange case constitutes one of the largest security violations in the military history of the United States, but at the same time a journalistic leak that put independent media and its defense of Human Rights on the front line.

Assange plays his last cards.

With Reuters and local media