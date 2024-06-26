Julian Assange’s wife, the Spanish-Swedish Stella Assange, declared this Wednesday that her husband “needs time and recovery” to “get used to freedom” and asked for “space and privacy” before the activist decides to “speak again.” , upon his return to Australia as a free man.

“Julian wanted to be here today, but he asked me to do it… We have to understand what he has been through. He needs time, he needs to recover and this is a process…” said Stella Assange at a press conference in a hotel in Canberra, in which he indicated that her husband needs to “get used to freedom again”.

“I ask that you please give us the space and privacy to find our place so that our family can be a family before he can speak again whenever he chooses,” she said.

Assange was expected to appear in front of the media this Wednesday after arriving in Canberra on a private flight after having formalized the pact for his freedom before a judge in the Northern Mariana Islands (USA), after spending five years imprisoned in the United Kingdom and almost seven others took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

