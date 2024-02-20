GIf things were right, Julian Assange would be free or at least in better health. But things are not right; Julian Assange has not been a free man since 2010 and is not in good health either. There is still a fear that a person will die under the eyes of the Western community of values ​​- from the torture-like prison conditions in London's Belmarsh high-security prison, from exhaustion or from the last hearing before the Supreme Court there this Tuesday and Wednesday Fate would then likely seal extradition to the United States.

The “offense” – if it was one – of this now 52-year-old Australian dates back to 2010 and, from today's perspective, where even fake news has long since become old news, seems to go back to digital pioneering times in which a document, one could also say: the truth still had an explosive effect. The founder of the disclosure platform Wikileaks had made public secret documents, videos and soldiers' diaries, which revealed that the American armed forces and their leadership were guilty of significant war crimes, torture and corruption during the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Not only was the military discredited, but America as such, which is adamantly sticking to its request for extradition that was sent to the British government and was approved by the government, but then subsequently rejected by the courts.