On April 5, 2010, a tall, thin man with a shock of silver hair approached a podium at the National Press Club in Washington. He had been running a little-known news website from Iceland for four years, and many of the 40 or so journalists (including me) who showed up had barely heard of him. Three days earlier, we had received an email promising “never-before-seen classified video” with “dramatic evidence and new data.”

But even that hype may have fallen short of what happened after the man, Julian Assange, pressed “play.”

Previously, the information that experts leaked to the public was largely circumscribed by the limitations of paper. Now, thousands of documents — along with images, videos, spreadsheets, emails, source code and chat logs — could be saved on a USB stick and transmitted around the world in a matter of seconds.

Assange’s video was titled “Collateral Murder.” It opened with a photograph of a son holding a photo of his dead father, a driver for the Reuters news agency, followed by a leaked video from 2007 showing a U.S. helicopter shooting and killing a Reuters photographer and driver on a Baghdad street.

The voice of a US soldier could be heard referring to one of the Reuters employees with an expletive. The video appeared to contradict a US Department of Defense spokesman, who had claimed that the airstrike was part of “combat operations against a hostile force.” Within hours, the story was picked up by Al Jazeera, MSNBC and The New York Times.

What followed was a chain of seismic revelations, some by Assange’s site, WikiLeaks, others by other means. It continues to this day, including Edward Snowden’s revelations of the US National Security Agency (2013), the Panama Papers (2016), details of US offensive cyber programs (2017) and Hunter Biden’s laptop (2020).

In retrospect, it is easy to see Assange as the father of the digital revolution in leaks.

“In the late 1990s and early 2000s, people were hacking into systems and taking documents, but those hackers weren’t ideologically inclined to hack and leak,” said Gabriella Coleman, a professor of anthropology at Harvard University.

Assange was the first to figure out how to bring the fruits of hacking and leaks to the vast audiences reached by traditional news outlets. Even now as his legal saga draws to a close with his guilty plea and return to Australia, it is clear that his broader legacy is still unfolding.

On June 26, Assange pleaded guilty to conspiring with a source, Chelsea Manning, to obtain and publish government secrets in violation of the U.S. Espionage Act.

Assange described himself as a warrior, committed to the cause of radical transparency. He refused to accept that even democratic governments required a degree of secrecy. In his words, he sought to “change the behaviour of the regime” by making secrecy itself unsustainable. In its place would emerge the “will of the people for truth, love and self-realisation”.

James R. Clapper Jr., director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, said he rejected the idea that Assange’s revelations had changed anyone’s mind about the morality of the American intelligence apparatus. Rather, he said, WikiLeaks simply reinforced the views of the faction that already believed American spy agencies were “malevolent.”