squid and Dilma Rousseff decided to sign a letter issued on Sunday (12) attacking the decision of the English court, from two days earlier, which paves the way for extradition to the United States of Julian Assange, the Australian founder of WikiLeaks. Many believe that having Lula’s name on paper is a reason to take a stand on the other side. Nothing more naive. Nothing further from a liberal view. And nothing further from the necessary discussion about the power of the digital society in which we live. Before deciding to be for or against the British court decision, it is necessary to understand who Assange is and what he did that was so serious to start a deadly hatred on the part of the American government, started under the baton of the Nobel Peace Prize Barack Obama.

In 2006, along with other cyberactivist collaborators, Assange led the launch of WikiLeaks. The platform defines itself as an organization “specialized in the analysis and publication of large sets of censored or restricted official data involving war, espionage and corruption”.

And that’s why he fell.

Fall that started with a spectacular hole. In April 2010, WikiLeaks launched a hotsite — Collateral Murder (https://collateralmurder.wikileaks.org/). It released recordings of an American operation on the outskirts of Baghdad that had taken place three years earlier. In action, two military helicopters strafe a suspicious group. The pilots talk asking permission to open fire. They open. Rifle shots hit everyone on the ground. A van appears to save one of the wounded, who was crawling. The military again asks for authorization to continue shooting. “C’mon,” shouts one of them over the radio, impatient to fire. Green light. The killing continues, this time also hitting whoever was in the van. Minutes later, an American ground team arrives at the shooting scene.

And realize the error.

In the van were two children on their way to school. Wounded, they were rescued by the military. An American officer, however, orders his men not to be taken to a military hospital but to be dropped off at an Iraqi police station—the chance of survival would drop. A chance to have witnesses too. The matter could be ignored if there were not two Reuters journalists among the dead. A 22-year-old photographer, Namir Noor-Eldeen. A 40-year-old producer and assistant, Saeed Chmagh. When the attack took place in July 2007, Reuters requested the footage through access to information laws. It was ignored.

Were it not for the WikiLeaks leak… Retaliation came. Transnationally orchestrated. An accusation of rape against Assange led to an international order by Sweden for his arrest in November of that year (2010). Assange turned himself in a month later in the United Kingdom, not to be extradited to the United States — who intend to charge him with espionage. Fearing that English justice would yield, in August 2012 he applied for asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. He spent seven years living there. In 2019, Ecuador revoked asylum and Assange was immediately arrested in England, with legally weak, not to say rigged, charges. The rape ones had already been filed.

In today’s society, breaches of privacy and news distribution have reached unprecedented levels. And this bothers the most absolutist of all powers: the State. No wonder that governments around the world fight, rightly and wrongly, against the giant bigtechs. It applies to the USA, Russia, China and even Brazil. Everyone wants control of a space that was born without control. It’s not for free that tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Pierre Omidyar have put part of their fortunes in media companies.

After what happened to Assange, to avoid individual persecution and the strangulation of these platforms, they started to operate in the form of consortia of media companies. Hundreds of groups around the world receive the documents and all publish as they want — Panama Papers, in 2016, was like that. It initially arrived at a German vehicle and an association of journalists. Soon, they were shared with four hundred press professionals across the planet. It’s a way to pulverize and at the same time increase the power of dissemination, minimizing the chance of suffocation.

I have been working as a journalist for 35 years. I’ve been trained in this for 34 years. I’ve been teaching this for 24 years. I am not exempt in this text. As in every profession, there are nice and excellent people and there are those who don’t. I always remember: Benito Mussolini was a journalist. But few spaces can so effectively monitor the power and the powerful. That’s the role. In a way, that’s also the price Assange pays: he stood up to the state. And regardless of what he thinks politically, he has done what should be done. It is also what every liberal must do when the State behaves outside the law.

Edson Rossi is editor-in-chief of DINHEIRO.