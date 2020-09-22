Julian Assange has been locked up in a maximum security prison for more than a year – according to a psychiatrist, the 49-year-old is at risk of suicide. He has been hallucinating for a long time and hearing voices.

NAccording to a psychiatrist, the imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is at risk of suicide. There is a “high risk” that the 49-year-old will want to commit suicide, reported the psychiatrist Michael Kopelman on Tuesday in front of the London Old Bailey court after he had visited Assange about 20 times in his pretrial detention.

Assange, who has been locked up in the maximum security prison in Belmarsh for more than a year, has been suffering from hallucinations for a long time and can hear voices saying “We are coming to get you”.

The hearing on the US application for the extradition of the native Australian is currently underway in the London court. The US judiciary has accused the 49-year-old of helping whistleblower Chelsea Manning to publish classified material from US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 175 years in prison. The Wikileaks revelations led to the exposure of war crimes by American soldiers.

also read

Assange fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 for fear of extradition to the United States. At that time there was a European arrest warrant against him on charges of rape in Sweden. The investigation was closed. British police arrested Assange in April 2019 for violating bail conditions in escaping to the embassy. He was sentenced to just under a year in prison.