WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has decided to plead guilty as part of an agreement with the United States Department of Justice that will allow him to be released and return to his native Australia after spending five years in a British prison. Assange pleads guilty to one count of violating the Espionage Act for his role in obtaining and publishing classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010, according to court documents.

A document filed Monday afternoon in federal court says Assange “knowingly and unlawfully conspired” to “receive and obtain documents related to national defense” and “communicate” that information to persons who had no right to receive them.”

Such a document usually indicates that a defendant has agreed to plead guilty. Assange will appear in court in the Northern Mariana Islands, in the Pacific Ocean, this Wednesday, according to the information presented. It is expected that the guilty plea and the agreement will be formalized there.

Assange is expected to appear before that court and be sentenced to 62 months, which would be completed with the time spent in the British prison, meaning that he would be free.

Assange has been in the high-security Belmarsh prison outside London for five years, and before that he spent seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London until his asylum was withdrawn and he was forcibly removed from the embassy and detained in April 2019.

The extradition process was at a standstill. Judges at the High Court in London considered Washington’s assurances that the Wikileaks co-founder would receive a fair trial if he was sent to the United States insufficient.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, acknowledged last April that the United States was considering accepting a request from Australia to end the legal process against Julian Assange.

