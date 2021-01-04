This is a first victory for Julian Assange and the freedom to inform. Against all odds, British judge Vanessa Baraitser of the Old Bailey Criminal Court on Monday, January 4, rejected the United States’ extradition request against the founder of WikiLeaks. Formulated under Barack Obama invoking national security, investigated in 2018 and examined since June 2019 by the British justice system, the only argument used by the US administration is to equate the revelations on the crimes committed in particular in Iraq with espionage, “high treason” and endangering informants from the intelligence services. Charges which, across the Atlantic, made him risk a sentence of 175 years in prison.

” It’s wrong, retorts one of Julian Assange’s lawyers, M e Antoine Vey. They never put forward any evidence of any danger to national security or to these informants. Nor did they attack him for false information. We are in a use of force by political power. The rule of law has disappeared. Now he must be released. “

The battle for his release begins

The decision rendered by Judge Vanessa Baraitser is subject to appeal by the US administration. According to the defense lawyers, she has already planned to do so. In the meantime, ending Julian Assange’s imprisonment must be the other step.

Arrested by British police in April 2019 at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been a refugee since 2012, the whistleblower is imprisoned and placed in solitary 23 hours a day in Belmarsh. It’s enough. His father, John Shipton, recalls that his “pre-trial” detention means he remains “Innocent”. However, “He is incarcerated, ill, in the high security quarters of the prison. And he had to spend two years in prison, despite reports from the United Nations on torture and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (Unwgad), which condemned the conditions of arbitrary detention and psychological torture ”. The battle for his release begins. She must be immediate in the face of the risks to her extremely fragile physical and psychological health.