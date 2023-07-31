The arrival of Julián Araujo in the winter market to the ranks of Barcelona has been more than chaotic. The player was signed by the culé team at the end of the winter transfer window and, in extreme cases, since the management of his arrival was so hasty that the MLS did not send FIFA and UEFA the pertinent documents of the negotiation on time. That is why the former LA Galaxy player has not been able to add a single official minute on the pitch while visiting the club’s colours.
Thus, the decision was made for the Mexican to train every day with the first team squad, hoping that he would take the philosophy and understand what Xavi is looking for on the field, something that seems to have not been achieved since the coach made the decision to not take him on the US tour. Now, everything is closed for the right-back to leave the culé club for a period of one year on loan.
After days, Sport confirms that the loan of Julián Araujo with Las Palmas, a team recently promoted to the First Division, is closed. The Mexican will wear the colors of the Canary Islands for a period of one season without the option to buy and this with the aim of gaining pace within the first division of Spain and returning the following year, with much more experience and adaptation to fight for a place within the rows of the box of the City Condal. This week, perhaps in a matter of hours, the movement that has already been approved by the player’s environment will become official and will allow him to add his first minutes in European top-level international football.
