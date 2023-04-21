Last winter transfer window, Barcelona only made one transfer and this ended up being chaos. Those from Barcelona moved into the MLS due to the signing of Julián Araujo, the Mexican who was a member of the LA Galaxy and who would join the club with a subsidiary file with the aim of reinforcing the first team enjoying a youth salary. In the end, due to the delay with the procedures of the people of the American league, the player’s pass did not arrive on time, the registration has not been carried out and for the moment the man from the Mexican National Team cannot have activity.
The young Mexican has trained since his arrival with the first team and Xavi affirms that he has had a good adaptation. But, everything indicates that it is an obligatory speech, since it seems that Barcelona’s plans do not go hand in hand with what Xavi points out, since the club has made the decision to give the right-back out on loan in the summer market.
Sport anticipates that Araujo is having a hard time getting into the culé style of play, so the club will not take unnecessary risks with the player. That being the case, they will put him on their list of loans for the summer, with the aim of giving him a year of adaptation within Europe and that in 2024 he can return much more trained to fight for a place within his position, but today he has a foot and a half outside the club.
#Julián #Araujo #leave #Barcelona #loan #summer
Leave a Reply