Diego Cocca’s era at the head of the Mexican team has just begun and the team had two matches for it, two official duels but which have been faced almost as a couple of friendly matches against rivals of questionable quality. Even so, El Tri suffered a lot to beat Suriname in someone else’s yard, and as if that were not enough, they were unable to beat their Jamaican counterpart on the Azteca Stadium field.
Actually, more players were singled out for their dubious level of competence than praised for their good form on the field. However, there was a player who was active in both games, both as a substitute, and who did things in a great way. This is the Barcelona man Julián Araujo, who gave a couple of blows on the table to show that he is ready to fight for the starting position of right back in this World Cup cycle.
The newcomer to the culé team showed in the minutes of action that he was able to add that he is not behind Jorge Sánchez and Kevin Álvarez, who left more doubts than certainties. The 21-year-old made it very clear that despite not having official minutes due to the registration problems he had with the Barcelona team, he is by far the best in defense of the three. And it is that in addition to his good presence in attack, he is the most formal when it comes to recovering the ball and it seems that Cocca has been happy with his presence.
