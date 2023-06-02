Barcelona closed the signing of Julián Araujo in the winter market to reinforce the right side after the departure of Héctor Bellerín, however, for a matter of seconds the registration of the Mexican could not be carried out, the MLS took time to send the formal documentation to FIFA and that is why from January 31 to date, the man of the Mexican National Team has not been able to add a single official minute under the command of Xavi.
The near future for the former LA Galaxy player is not the most promising either, for weeks it has been speculated that the man of only 21 years is not in Xavi’s primary plans for the following year, for which reason he could leave on loan in the market, however, in the most recent hours this question has changed in favor of the footballer who could have a place within the culé squad the following course.
Sources in Spain report that although the transfer is not ruled out, market movements could give the defender a place in the group, the priority is to sign a containment midfielder to replace Busquets and Messi himself, in case they the culés get both signings, this will leave little room for the signing of a weighty right-back, which is why Xavi and the board would make the decision to have Julián, naturally in a rotating plan for the following season, at least the first 6 months.
