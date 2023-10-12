Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez will be an attacking duo in the Argentine team, which will host Paraguay tonight for the third date of the South American Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States, in 2026.
Coach Lionel Scaloni decided to have both of them go from the start because Ángel Di María will not be available due to injury, and also because Lionel Messi, captain and top figure, will start on the substitutes’ bench due to an discomfort he is suffering from.
At Inter, Lautaro shared the lead with Romelu Lukaku and, now, Simone Inzaghi combines him with Marcus Thuram. In Manchester, Pep Guardiola showed that Julián can coexist without problems with Erling Haaland, a center forward by nature.
“They have played together already, even from the start. They played together with Jamaica. I’m open to anything, it’s not a problem. It depends on the party, it wouldn’t be a problem. In addition, they have different characteristics, beyond the fact that they are two 9s. They can play. We will see what is best for the game,” Scaloni explained in the press conference prior to the Qualifiers commitment, which It will mark the fourth time they will share the court and the second since the initial whistle.
The case of Gabriel Batistuta and Hernán Crespotwo historic center forwards of the national team, who led by Marcelo Bielsa barely played together on one occasion, since “Loco” thought they were not compatible.
It was in a match that Argentina tied 1 to 1 with Holland in 1999, a friendly where the Rosario player placed both “9” together, just for a few minutes.
Bati started and Valdanito entered with 10 minutes remaining for Andrés Guglielminpietro. Two minutes after the player entered River, Bati scored the equalizer, but it was not enough: Bielsa never changed his opinion, and in fact he did not mix them up in the 2002 World Cup, when Argentina was eliminated in the first round.
“The only one who thought we couldn’t play together was the one in charge, Bielsa. I told him this on several occasions. He was faithful to his idea, but he made a mistake,” said ‘Batigol’Argentina’s second all-time leading scorer, behind Messi.
“Nobody scored more goals than us. And we played differently. Hernán liked to anticipate the first post more and I liked to go to the second post. He also left the area more to play… I didn’t see any conflict, we even got along well,” ended, despite always highlighting Bielsa as an exemplary coach.
