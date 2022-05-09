River beat Platense 2-1 on the last date of the group zone of the Professional League Cup: the “Millionaire” achieved victory after a disputed penalty and the fans were delighted at the Monumental Stadium, and their scorer Julian Alvarez a personalized gift.
The “Spider”, who scored the winning goal from the penalty spot, beginning to say goodbye to the fans since in the middle of the year he will leave for Manchester City in England, continues to receive the affection of the entire public and in the match against “Brown” was no exception.
When the striker born in Calchín was on his way to the locker room after the game, the security guard who was waiting for him stopped him before leaving the field of play, and handed him the spider-manthe character for which the nickname with which everyone knows Álvarez arose.
As the gift came from the stalls and the River Plate employee had already spotted it, he pointed it out to Álvarez in response to his question and the crack took the time to say hello before leaving, thanking him for the gesture that he had had with his person. The video quickly caused a stir on social media.
#Julián #Álvarezs #reaction #receiving #SpiderMan #doll #gift #Monumental #Stadium
Leave a Reply