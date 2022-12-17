For Julián Álvarez it is the same to play a picado in Calchínscore a goal against Patronato with the River shirt or two against Croatia for the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Julián Álvarez has no feelings. He doesn’t seem to care too much about the magnitude of a game, or what is at stake: you will always find him with that calmness that characterizes him, tirelessly pressing rival defenders, combining passes with Lionel Messi to be able to mutually nourish each other, and scoring goals practically without meaning to.
Julián Álvarez, in addition to not having feelings, is an animal. He was born to play soccer, he worked every year of his life since he was born in that little town in Córdoba, dreaming big, but without imagining that his reality would exceed each of his dreams.
Julián Álvarez will start in the World Cup final against France. He became undisputed by shouting and sacrifice, displacing Lautaro Martínez, and there is no one who can argue with Scaloni’s decision.
Julián Álvarez is going to score a goal in the World Cup final, for me to feel. He will celebrate it as always, with that innocence that shows in his face, with that humility that shows each of his words and the way in which he says those words. Perhaps that he does not have feelings is the explanation of everything he is and we are living. Maybe that’s the top secret. Perhaps I will lift the World Cup, from Calchín to Qatar.
