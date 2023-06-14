On June 10, the most anticipated football match for fans of this sport took placeManchester City measured their forces against Inter Milan and managed, for the first time in its history, to win the Champions League, a desire that fans of the English club had wanted for a long time.

But beyond that, something that has caught the attention of the fans of the English club was the victory obtained by Julián Álvarez, a 23-year-old of Argentine nationality, who lives a dream present. The striker came from playing for River Plate, in the Argentine club where he trained as a professional, he managed to score 54 goals and lift six titles in four seasons.

Without imagining it, after achieving such victories, Álvarez became “the first player from his country to win the World Cup and the Champions League in the same season”according to soccernet, Media specialized in reporting on national and international sports.

Until now, Julián Álvarez has become the twelfth player to achieve this feat in the same season. In addition, he is the first Argentine to achieve it, after eight Germans, two Frenchmen and one Brazilian achieved the same ‘play’.

But beyond these two notes, these are other of the triumphs that the young player has achieved:

– Copa Libertadores 2018 (River)

– South American Cup Winners’ Cup 2019 (River)

– Argentina Cup 2019 (River)

– Argentine Super Cup 2019 (River)

– Professional Soccer League 2021 (River)

– Champions Trophy 2021 (River)

– South American Pre-Olympic 2020 (Argentina National Team)

– Copa América 2021 (Argentina National Team)

– Finalissima 2022 (Argentine National Team)

– World Cup 2022 (Argentina National Team)

– Premier League 2022/23 (Manchester City)

-FA Cup 2022/23 (Manchester City)

