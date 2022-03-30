The Argentine team equaled 1 to 1 as a visitor against Ecuador on the last date of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and extended its undefeated streak to 31 official matches, equaling the record of the team led by “Coco” Basile between 1991 and 1993.
Although the victory escaped at the end and the result will soon be an anecdote, since both teams were already qualified for the big event before playing this match, it was not just another game for players like Julian Alvarezwho debuted as a starter in the “Albiceleste” and more than fulfilled.
The River Plate striker, who was sold to England’s Manchester City, once again demonstrated why he is the best footballer in Argentine football: the native of Calchín had his scoring debut in his first start, and the praise was not long in coming, but there was one in particular that caught my attention.
“He is one of the best young strikers in South America. A future star of the Champions League?”wrote on Twitter the official account of the event so important worldwide.
Despite knowing that they will lose him soon, River Plate fans puffed up their chests and felt proud of the “Araña” present, a player who emerged from the “Millonaria” quarry, while enjoying the last months of their football.
