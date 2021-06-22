The moment the Argentine striker is going through Julian Alvarez, fighting for a position as a starter in the River by Marcelo Gallardo and being part of national team Directed by Lionel Scaloni at the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, it is truly impressive and unthinkable since he is barely 20 years old.
As if this were not enough, the clubs in Europe are already approaching to ask conditions for the “Spider”, ready to take him away in this same pass market: it is about the Ajax, from the Netherlands, and also from Aston Villa, of the Premier League of England, an institution where his countryman and teammate in the Albiceleste Emiliano Martínez is a member of the team, and which now incorporated another Argentine like Emiliano Buendía, in exchange for 35 million euros.
The English club prepares an offer that would be around 15 million pounds (17,539,000 euros, approximately), a figure that would be very difficult for River to reject In this economic context, and that is not so far from the termination clause that the footballer signed in June 2020, when he extended his contract until December 2022 for 25 million euros.
Figures for the Dutch cast are not yet known, but the representative of the boy born from Cachín, Fernando Hidalgo, is in Europe willing to listen to numbers and conditions: Ajax has already shown that they are interested and a lot of Argentine footballers of the type of Álvarez, who have not yet exploded but have exhibited interesting conditions, just as it happened with Nicolás Tagliafico and Lisandro Martínez. Are you starting to say goodbye to the “Millionaire”?
Leave a Reply