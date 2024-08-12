Argentine striker Julian Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a deal worth more than $103 million on Monday, ending his trophy-laden two-year spell with the English champions.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Alvarez had told him he wanted to move on to a new challenge.

Alvarez left River Plate in 2022 for 14 million pounds ($17.8 million) and helped City win the Premier League in his two seasons in England, as well as the Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup.

In 103 appearances in all competitions, Alvarez scored 36 goals. However, he was behind Erling Haaland in the City pecking order.

City could reportedly get as much as €95 million ($104 million) for the 24-year-old Alvarez.

“Today I say goodbye to this incredible club, with great emotion,” he said. “It has been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learned a lot, both as a player and as a person.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Alvarez’s “attitude has been first class since he first walked through the door here.

“That’s why he has improved so much,” Begiristain added. “The trophies he has won already tell their own story – he is a winner. I look forward to seeing him develop even further in the remainder of his career.”

City’s only acquisition in this transfer window is Brazilian winger Savio.

Asked if City would replace Alvarez in the squad ahead of the new season, which starts on Friday, Guardiola said last week: “I don’t know yet. We speak every day, we see what happens.”