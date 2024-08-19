Argentine striker Julián Álvarez made his official debut for Atlético de Madrid in the draw against Villarreal, coming on in the 78th minute to replace Antoine Griezmann. In his first appearance in the red-and-white shirt, the young attacker had a rather discreet start, which is understandable given that the match was played away from home and he did not receive the warm welcome expected for his presentation at the Metropolitano.
Álvarez has had little time to make his mark on the pitch, but his participation has not gone completely unnoticed.
His most notable move was stealing the ball on the edge of the opponent’s area, taking the ball from Dani Parejo, although the move ended in a foul and did not create any real danger. Despite this attempt, the Argentine’s debut has been calm, part of an adaptation process that is just beginning with his new team.
Even though Atlético Madrid ended up drawing the match, the positive thing is that the team showed character by coming back on two occasions to level the score. However, both moments of recovery occurred before Álvarez entered the field.
The Argentine still has a lot to prove and it is hoped that, in future opportunities and especially at the Metropolitano, he will be able to receive the affection of the fans and begin to show his true potential.
