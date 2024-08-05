What started as a simple rumor is now about to be confirmed: the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will leave Manchester City in this transfer market and everything indicates that Atlético de Madrid is the other European giant that is leading the way to buy his pass, after winning the 2024 Copa América and playing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Following the controversy that arose between Pep Guardiola and his manager, who had stated that he still did not know what his future would bring after the Olympic Games, and received an unhappy response from the successful Spanish coach, it was revealed that City were willing to sell Julián.
Although there was a dance of teams interested in the former River player, the aforementioned Spanish team has just made a formal offer that would be around 70 million euros fixed plus 20 in variables, as reportedThe Athletic.
In case the City Once the transfer is made official, the “Millionaire” would receive 3 percent of the total transfer fee through the solidarity mechanism established by FIFA, taking into account that he was in Núñez from 4 to 22 years old and it is calculated that he will receive 0.5% for each of those years.
