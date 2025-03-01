The goal is the most precious mineral in football and Julián Álvarez is the Atlético de Madrid mine. The Argentine, this time as a substitute, explies to the fullest everything he touches and his goal, the 21st of the season, allows … The rojiblancos lie to an Athletic that is slowed by three sticks and take advantage of Madrid’s back in Villamarín to overcome him in the table and sleep leaders. In addition to being filled with morals and arguments for the European Bernabéu derby on Tuesday.

The incessant rain that looms over the capital becomes lighter for the mattress parish when he knows about the defeat of his neighbors. To take advantage of this unbeatable opportunity, Simeone maintains his eleven archetype with some touch -ups with the aim of distributing efforts and Giménez, Llorente and Julian leave their place to Le Normand, Molina and Sorloth. While Valverde begins his two center strikers and places Berenguer at the attack tip.

AT. Madrid:

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galán; G. Simeone (Llorente, Min.58), Barrios (Giménez, Min.69), of Paul, Lino (Gallagher, Min.58); Griezmann (Correa, Min.63) and Sorloth (Julián Álvarez, min.59).

Unai Simon; Gorosabel (De Marcos, Min.76), Vivian, Yeray Álvarez, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta (Prados, Min.64), Jauregizar (Vesga, Min.81), Unai Gómez (Guruzeta, Min.64); Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams and Berenguer (Sannadi, Min.77).

1-0, min.66: Julián Álvarez.

Gil Manzano (C. Extremeño). He admonished Sorloth (min.58) and neighborhoods (min.69) by Atletico de Madrid, and Ruiz de Galarreta (min.32), Gorosabel (min.62) and Yeray Álvarez (min.87) in the Athletic Club.

What the Atlético, Intense and purposeful from the beginning is played thanks to the depth in the left wing of Galán and Lino. The association between the two concludes with a manifest header of Le Normand that leaves Alto. But Athletic, whose return to the Champions League is very close, does not mean goodbye to the League. Supported in the temper that the galarreta-jauregizar couple transmits, they manage to reduce the local vehemence. Even Vivian dresses up and filters a great pass for Iñaki Williams, who meets Oblak barely connects the shot.

The encounter is entered in a chess phase, with both teams canceling the offensive virtues of the rival. Giuliano is the only one who manages to break the monotony that implemented in the Metropolitan. Every claw, speed and verticality, an attentive Unai Simon prevents its dribbling from the highway to leave behind the Biscayan rear concludes with a flag goal. The targets of the Argentine raise to the stands, but the lack of company prevents them from being accompanied by danger situations.

But before the break, the rigidity gives way to lack of control. Paul, erected as a lighthouse of each athletic possession, grants an inexplicable gift that Iñaki Williams does not right to take advantage. In the opposite area, a good watched Sorloth manages to get out of his markers to save Unai Simon with a header, but his lack of power allows Vivian to avoid the first goal of the night.

The respective talks in the changing rooms fail to change the script, so that is a mission for refreshment players. Simeone is the first to move a card and does so with a triple change, giving entrance to Llorente, Gallagher and Julián, which three minutes later bounces by a missing Griezmann. While from Galarreta, in his last service before the first movements of Valverde, it is provided by a estate to explode to Gorosabel, who finds the arrival of Berenguer, whose shot he barely manages to disturb Oblak’s tranquility.

For the umpteenth time in the season, it is the bench who unblocks a game for Atlético, although it is true that this time it is two holders disguised as substitutes. Llorente connects a perfect shipment to Julianthat is planted against Unai thanks to the gift of his partner, defines impeccably and does not fail his appointment with the goal, fourth in the last four games, to advance his own. But Athletic hasn’t said his last word. Only a few centimeters prevent the tie after two powerful consecutive shots of Iñaki Williams and Guruzeta, but both run into the Posts of Oblak’s goal.

Simeone nourishes his defense with Giménez’s entrance and orders his own to stop taking the ball short and limit the pressure to very few occasions. The rent is valuable and instead of launching it, the mattresses choose to protect it. A company for which fortune is allied with them. Iñaki Williams tries again, this time with a distant shot that deviates after touching in the red and white rear, but meets the crossbar for despair of the Ghanaian.

Overcoming the moment of greatest overwhelming, Atlético gets more success