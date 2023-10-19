Argentine footballers are experiencing a fantastic moment at the national team level as well as at the club level since many of them shine in the best teams in the world weekend after weekend. Among these, we can include Julián Álvarez who works for Manchester City, current winner of the treble (Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup), along with offensive figures of the level of Erling Halaand, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva among many others .
More news from the European football transfer market:
The presence of these players meant that the forward who emerged from River Plate, in Argentina, did not add too many minutes in his first campaign with English football but, even so, he managed to stand out by scoring 17 goals and giving 5 assists in 49 games played. Now, in this new 2023/24 campaign, Pep Guardiola has managed to put him in the starting eleven in a new position as a playmaker behind the Norwegian striker, so it seems that he has established himself as a vital player for the Citizen team.
Despite this, rumors about a possible transfer did not take long to appear and the best teams on the planet tried to find out the conditions regarding the Spider’s transfer. For example, Bayern Munich was interested in his services to take Robert Lewandowski’s place after a bad season for their forwards, but the Bavarian managers decided on the services of Harry Kane. Now, one of the teams that seems most interested in Álvarez is Real Madrid.
The Merengues want to reinforce their forward with a player after the departure of Karim Benzema heading to football in Saudi Arabia and that is why they thought about the world champion with the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022. According to journalist Sebastián Srur, the team from the capital of Spain would be willing to spend €80 million to sign him. An impressive figure.
For now, this does not go beyond a rumor for the 2024/25 season in a football in which the news is very changing.
