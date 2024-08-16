Dressed in black from head to toe, Julián Alvarez (24 years old) appeared this afternoon at the Civitas Metropolitano auditorium. The third most expensive signing in the history of Atlético de Madrid (90 million euros), behind João Félix (126) and Thomas Lemar (70 for 70% of his transfer), has raised the expectations of the red-and-white fans, despite the low profile with which he appeared before the press. “I don’t feel like a superhero,” said the Argentine attacker, nicknamed The Spiderwhen he was reminded of the titles won with Argentina (World Cup and Copa América) and with Manchester City (Premier League and Champions).

Atlético’s new star was also very diplomatic when questioned about the change that comes with being coached by Pep Guardiola to Diego Pablo Simeone. “I have learned a lot from Guardiola, each one has his own things, they are the best coaches in history. I am also very excited to work for Simeone because of everything that means for the club and for world football.”

More information

Alvarez had previously admitted that during the talks he had with Simeone while the signing was being finalised, the Argentine coach had made him aware of his strong interest in his services. “He wanted me to come, he told me that he was going to help me improve my weaknesses and enhance my strengths.”

The new Atlético striker also explained what led him to swap Manchester City, the favourite to win every tournament they play in, for Atlético, which is more obliged to fight for them than win them. “I feel that I needed a change, I feel that Atlético is a club that gives me the tools and spaces to achieve my best version as a footballer.”

The Spider tiptoed around one of the reasons why he decided to leave City, his position. He longed to be the reference number nine, but Haaland prevented him from doing so. At Atlético, in principle, that role will be for Sorloth. “I would like to play, that is the important thing, I have played in several positions during my career.”

