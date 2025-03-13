Julián Álvarez, unfortunate protagonist of the defeat of Atlético de Madrid against Real Madrid in the return of the round of 16, shared a message of mood after the controversial penalty annulled for his double touch at the time of the hit.

The Argentine broke his silence through his X profile and did it With a message of optimism aimed at the fans:

“It hurts to stay out after having given everything on the court and fight until the last minute. We were not given, but this team showed character, delivery and heart“The text starts.

The ‘spider’, applauded the attitude of the Metropolitan stands: “Thanks to our fans for always being, encouraging without stopping and making each game special. Now it’s time to look forward and focus on what is coming“He sentenced before completing his message without mentioning the penalty and with a stable congratulations to the rival:

“Congratulations to Real Madrid for the classification,” he culminates.