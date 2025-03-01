Indispensable in this Atlético de Madrid, vital to believe that everything is possible in this season, Julián Alvarez only needed eight minutes on the ground to score once again the difference for his team, frustrate Athletic Club, crashed three times against the sticks; Overcome Real Madrid in the classification and exert even more pressure on the leadership of Barcelona, ​​two points behind with one less encounter.

In a match that circulated on nothing in the Madrid team, between responsibility and respect between them, with Athletic without the conviction of leaving with everything for a crucial victory, as it did later, to be included among the payroll of candidates for the championship and with Atlético among the irregularity, its figure arose, its safest value, its top scorer: Julian Alvarez. There are already 21 goals.

His goal in the 66th minute was gold. In such a tight league, so uncertain, the security that transmits strengthens Atlético to compete for everything. The action started on the side, in De Paul, who combined with Marcos Llorente, also replaced this Saturday. The cross pass, with the fair effect, behind the back of the rival defense, to the career of ‘La spider’ was as great as the definition of the Argentine world champion. Incontestable.

Atlético also needed fortune. Already in the 74th minute, when a lack of lack of Berenguer was not Milagro’s goal. Unlikely, nor the first header of Beñat Prados, against the post, nor the subsequent volley of Iñaki Williams, against the crossbar, ended up inside the goal of an apparently beaten Oblak. There was still another crossbar of Iñaki Willians, among the rebounds, to add even more drama.

A relief for Atlético, among the disbelief of the Bilbao team, better at the end, already too late, relegated to the incredible incentive that LaLiga supposes. Defeated Real Madrid by Betis just before, pending the duel of Barcelona against Real Sociedad on Sunday, the occasion was formidable for the winner. There are no average terms when at stake is the conviction that everything is possible. Victory is the only way. There is no more.

A game to compete LaLiga EA Sports. Adjusted from the tactics, measured at each risk, detailed and exhaustive in the analysis, arising from a tense calm, altered for some occasion, under the possession of Athletic, with the atlético’s backlash, all pending of any mismatch, of some moment of inspiration, of the glue, the speed or the creation.





The staging was an advance of development. The first occasion was from Atlético. A header as clear as Le Normand failed. Out. The second Athletic, starry against Jan Oblak then, bullshit, agile and timely in his departure when I challenge it Iñaki Williams. Dani Vivian’s pass, a delight to space, caused the hand to hand. Still 0-0.

Although Athletic better understood the beginning, he left the metropolitan

Athletic better understood the beginning. Combinative, patient, precise, open Iñaki and Nico Williams, inside Berenguer and Unai Gómez, for the loss of Oihan Sancet, so transcendent in this team, the dominator was felt not only of the ball, but also of the spaces. It still had another one: a double galarreta volley that found no destination.

Atlético replied later. Without Julián Alvarez, with start rest after ten consecutive games without pause as a starter, his start plan passed through the left wing. For the increases of Galán and for the linen passes. It did not work. Yes the other side, when Giuliano Simeone arises. A bold, vertical, velocyan, a solution was again. The overflow.

His first start was in the 25th minute. A turning point. Then another. And one more. In between, Nico Williams warned on the other side, with a shot to the side of the network. The fluctuations of an uncertain duel, held by both of the conscious tension of the size of his opponent opponent. Then, Berenguer finished off Oblak.



Alexander Sorloth returned to eleven, five games later. His incalculable merits as a substitute claimed their occasion in the starting team. The top scorer of the major European leagues from the bench only achieved uncomfortable headers, the last chopped, repelled by the defense, winner against the Norwegian in the first part. His team did not find it well.

The beginning of the second half reduced everything. The weight of responsibility. The pressure of the failure. Sorloth lasted 12 more minutes on the field. Simeone changed to Julián Alvarez, when all the eyes of the stands pointed to Griezmann, slow, inconsequential, inaccurate. The technician usually holds it in the field. Four minutes later, he replaced it.

It also included Marcos Llorente, Gallagher and Correa. More energy, more strength. There were also changes in Athletic. Beñat Prados by Galarreta and Guruzeta for Unai Núñez. Before, again in front of the goal, he lacked stuck, as in the first part, Berenguer, whose Franco shot fell into the hands of Oblak without a single shock. New board, new game.





And with Julián Alvarez on the field. The difference between competing or not LaLiga. His goal in the 66th minute was the nth demonstration of his value. Three points to put second in the classification, to transmit to Athletic that it is not yet among the three candidates for the title and to feed the fire of this Atlético on all fronts: the League, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. On Tuesday, Real Madrid awaits in the eighth Europeans. Want more. You need more.