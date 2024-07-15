Julián Álvarez continues on his path of achievements and titles, the Argentine has won the Copa América, being a starter for almost the entire tournament. Now, the former River Plate player must report to Manchester City as soon as possible, because in addition to the preseason being about to begin, the attacker must sit down at the table with the sports department of the Premier League champion to define his future this summer, because in his mind the option of leaving the club is more alive than ever.
Fabrizio Romano reports that as soon as the Argentine is in Manchester, the player and the City board will have an emergency meeting to define the immediate future of the player. Guardiola is in favour of Alvarez continuing, the truth is that he likes the player, however, Julian is not happy with the role he had in the second half of last season, as an occasional substitute, despite his numbers being brilliant, therefore, he is in favour of leaving.
If City cannot offer him the role that the Argentine wants on the pitch, then Julián will ask for his transfer this market, hoping to define with the club a fair market price that is accessible and, above all, beneficial for both parties. A man of the level and winning gene like Álvarez will have plenty of market and according to Fabrizio Romano, the club that most wants the arrival of ‘the spider’ is PSG, in need of stars.
