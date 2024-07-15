🚨🔵 Manchester City will speak again to Julián Álvarez’s camp to discuss their situation after the Copa America.

Álvarez wants to play more, City never wanted to sell him or even communicate price tag.

PSG are among the clubs interested but City insist on plans to keep Julián. pic.twitter.com/rGeZ2i4l2Q

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2024