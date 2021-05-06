Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander shouted their love through social networks. The television producer generated surprise among his Instagram followers by sharing his first photograph with the host.

Michelle Alexander’s brother did not hesitate to confirm their new relationship with a tender message, in which he made clear an oath he made to the figure of America today.

“As I told you from day one, I promise to always take care of that smile” , was the dedication that the communicator wrote next to an image never seen before.

In the aforementioned portrait you can see Julian Alexander giving a kiss on the cheek to Ethel Pozo, who wears an elegant silver dress.

The reactions of the users did not wait and even some stars of América Televisión joined in the virtual congratulations. “Oh! How beautiful ”, wrote Melissa Paredes, while Erick Elera expressed:“ I’m dying ”.

The daughter of Gisela Valcárcel He announced days ago that he had started a romance, but did not give more details. It was until this May 6 that the television host decided to make her love story public.

In your account Instagram shared a romantic writing dedicated to Alexander. “I have always heard that love comes alone, that it is not sought, that it finds you. And they were right, my pretty love arrived at the perfect time ”.

This publication has accumulated almost 30,000 reactions on the digital platform and shows a tender moment between Ethel Pozo and the producer.

