He was a favorite and did not miss the opportunity. French rider Julian Alaphilippe prevailed at Landerneau in a spectacular final climb ahead of Australian Michael Matthews and Slovenian Primoz Roglic. He becomes the first Tour de France leader with 12 seconds over Matthews and 14 over Primoz Roglic. A stage marked by two massive falls, 43 and 7 kilometers from the finish line. Colombian Miguel Ángel López is the big loser of the day.

It had been written since the first of November 2020, when the organizers of the Tour de France made the route of the 2021 edition of the ‘Grande Boucle’ official. It was written that the end of the first two stages perfectly corresponded to the characteristics of Julian Alaphilippe. We knew until now that ‘Loulou’ (his nickname) was going to attack at the end of this first stage: in the hardest part of the last climb. The Frenchman, in his world champion jersey, did exactly what he had planned: he launched his offensive 2.4 km from the finish line in a 14% uneven passage of the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups. And no one could follow him. Neither Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who was the other favorite of the day. Nor the Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, the great favorites for the general

The French, leader of the general with twelve seconds of advantage

Alaphilippe won alone at Landerneau with eight seconds over his pursuers. A sufficient advantage to be able to enjoy his victory and celebrate it with his thumb in the mouth of Nino, his baby born on June 14. In addition to the yellow leader jersey, the Frenchman also leads the best sprinters points classification with 50 points. In the general, thanks to the bonuses, Alaphilippe is first with 12 seconds of advantage over Michael Matthews (Team Bike Exchange) and 14 over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma). The rest of the favorites, such as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), current champion and best junior, are 18 seconds behind the French.

Sergio Higuita, eighth and best Latino; Miguel Ángel López: the big loser

On the side of the Latin American riders, the young Sergio Higuita (EF Education – Nippo) is the best placed with an eighth place in the stage as well as in the general. Esteban Chaves (Team Bike Exchange) follows him in 11th place, Rigoberto Urán (EF Education – Nippo) is 16th, just ahead of Nairo Quintana (Arkea – Samsic), all with the same time. Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) lost a few seconds and this twenty-second at 23 ‘. The big loser of the day is called Miguel Angel López. The Colombian from Movistar, sixth overall in 2020, lost 1’49 today. In the general ranking, he occupies box 41 at 1’59 of Alaphilippe. Their team doesn’t want to say that Lopez’s ambitions for the podium are over. But this delay over the other favorites will be very difficult to recover. The Colombian was harmed by the falls that marked this first stage.

A massive first fall caused by a spectator

One of the joys of this beginning of the Tour was the return of the public on the French roads after a 2020 edition without fans due to the restrictions of the pandemic. Thousands of people returned to support the cyclists. A party ruined by the irresponsibility of a spectator. There were 43 kilometers to go when there was a terrible fall in the peloton due to a fan on the right of the route. To show a poster to the television cameras, he turned his back on the speeding squad. Tony Martin of the Jumbo Visma, who was at the top of the lot, could do nothing to prevent it. Falling down, he took 80% of the lot to the floor with him. Among those killed were Primoz Roglic and Wout Van Aert, from Jumbo Visma, and Marc Soler, from Movistar, who finished more than 24 minutes behind Alaphilippe. The Spanish runner went to the hospital to take exams.

Another consequence of this blow, Jasha Sütterlin from Team DSM resigned. He is the first runner to remove the race. Two other riders could not finish the stage: Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama- FDJ) and Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels).

A second massive crash 7.4km from the finish involved some 40 runners, including Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Christopher Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Ide Schelling, First King of the Mountain

Before this event, the stage was led by the Dutchman Ide Schelling from the Bora-Hansgrohe team. On the run with five other riders (Connor Swift, Anthony Perez, Franck Bonnamour, Cristian Rodríguez and Danny Van Poppel) from the first kilometers they did a good part ahead with a maximum advantage of four minutes. Ide Schelling attacked his fellow escapees on the climb to Stang Ar Garront (fourth category mountain prize). He tried to reach Landerneau alone but the batch reached him 29 kilometers from the finish line. Compensation gift for Schelling, he is the first mountain king of the 2021 Tour. He leads this particular classification with 3 points ahead of Julian Alaphilippe and Anthony Perez (Cofidis).

Tomorrow the second stage of 183.5 km will leave Perros-Guirec to reach Mûr-de-Bretagne. A route similar to today’s stage, which will once again have Julian Alaphilippe as the favorite.