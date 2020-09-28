The 28-year-old cyclist says he is happy to have given “emotion to people”, a sharing that we need, according to him, “in this really special year”.

The world champion of road cycling Julian Alaphilippe confided Monday, September 28 on franceinfo sa “feeling of having achieved something great”, the day after his coronation in Italy, after an exceptional race on the Imola circuit.

>>> “A consecration”, “happiness” … The praise of the cycling world after the coronation of Julian Alaphilippe at the Worlds

The 28-year-old French runner says he feels “joy, pride necessarily” while explaining that he will need a little time to “assimilate the emotions”. “Fatigue, honestly I don’t care, it’s just a feeling of fullness where you really have the feeling of having achieved something great, and especially of having achieved a goal that I had set for myself, which was very very important to me in my career, says Julian Alaphilippe. I know that I will have others, goals, but that is something that I really had in my head, and to have arrived there, it is a great satisfaction “, he says.

World cycling champion praises the work of his D teameceuninck Quick-Step and says he is happy to have given “emotion to people”. “We need it, especially in this very special year.”

I give a lot on the bike and people give it back to me, it always touches me.Julian Alaphilippeto franceinfo

“When I see how guys have sacrificed themselves for me, it’s something special,” says Julian Alaphilippe.

On the program for the rest of the season for the runner, the Ardennes (Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Sunday October 4) then the discovery of the Tour of Flanders (Sunday, October 18), “without pressure, without specific objective”, he assures. “I’m going to go there relaxed and in addition with a nice swimsuit on the shoulders”, he smiles, when he has already withdrawn from the Flèche Wallonne (scheduled for Wednesday September 30).

