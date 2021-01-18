When she arrives in Lille, Maribel, the protagonist of the book, discovers that the kebab sauce there is called ‘samurai’, and that word is already polysemic, because it also designates Japanese warriors, serves to give the title of ‘Samurai Lives’ (Destino), the first novel by the writer and audiovisual creator Julia Sabina (Madrid, 1982), a non-generational portrait, but wide, of young Spaniards who emigrated after the economic crisis of 2008.

Sabina, who lived eight years in France, though not in Lille, says that in her book she did not want to make “a sociological portrait” of Spanish emigration, but rather a «collage» with the experiences of many people that you have met along the way.

The common point of all of them, the “reality slap” they receive when they arrive in another country. “In many cases, this trip is a triple break: the first time you leave home, that you leave your parents and that you change country. And abroad, the Spanish, who do not have the experience of becoming independent soon, like many young people in Europe, must survive while responding to what is expected of them, ”says Sabina.

And so, relates with humor the author, “they see themselves calling their mother to explain to them how to make a paella, or watching an internet tutorial, because their new friends think that all Spaniards know how to make paellas”.

A point of magical realism shared by those who have lived abroad for a long time runs through the novel. Fighting stereotypes, that others have about the emigrant and that the migrant has about the host country, and the exaggerated idealization of Spain in the mind of the person who has left represent some of the conflicts that the protagonist of the novel must face.

«If at any time they return to their country of origin, part of the emigrant stays abroad, and that’s a fight that will never be fully resolved“, Asserts the writer, who even so, recommends the experience of living abroad and fears that with the covid-19 or ‘Brexit’,” the world will get narrower and closer. ”

«The best thing about traveling is discovering that a lot of strange people help you. If we lose it, the fear of strangers will increase », he highlights.