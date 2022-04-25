Forgive me Ninotchka and Diane Lockhart, for me the best laugh in Hollywood history signed by Sharon Stone. She came out of her mouth in early 2018, when a reporter asked her in an interview if she had ever been sexually harassed. Ten seconds of eloquent laughter was received by her type, who didn’t even know how to interpret it: “You’re laughing, but I don’t know if it’s a nervous laugh or if you’re staying with me”. Margaret Atwood already explained it: men are afraid that women will laugh at them, women are afraid that men will kill them. “I’ve been in this industry for forty years,” she clarified, “can you imagine what the business I walked into was like with the way I look?”

More information

Every time a woman with a certain professional background is asked the predictable question, that laugh echoes in my head as the cheapest replacement for an obvious answer. In his interview with Julia Otero, Jordi Évole did it to her and she recalled a scene with one of her bosses. “He was sitting behind the management table, he got up, stood next to me, put his hand on my knee. I looked at the hand very surprised – I recommend it, it is a very good way for them to realize what was happening. Then he removed his hand. “Don’t be silly,” he told me, he put it back on, I slapped him and told him: “If you’re there, you’re my director, if you cross that road and get here, next time I promise I’ll give you a blast” , and he told me: “That’s how I like Galician women, with two balls”, he returned to his place and never again”. The one of slaps that you have to give in what it takes to go from being scared to death to dying of laughter.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.