Julia Otero, director and presenter of the Onda Cero program ‘Julia en la Onda’, announced this Monday at the beginning of her radio program that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The journalist wore a week without being in charge of the program and on Monday he decided that the time had come to convey to his faithful listeners the reason for his absence. «Last Tuesday in a routine control, the kind that we have to do, the surprise came. In a little corner a few centimeters of selfish cells appeared, as Dr. López Otín calls them, “he said.

Otero will be leaving the program for a time to undergo treatment even though he does not intend to disassociate himself from the airwaves on the recommendation of your oncologist. I’m going to be a little knocked out. A few months, “he explained. “Although my oncologist says that between chemo and chemo, stop the nonsense and go to the radio to give you a bit of trouble. And that’s what I intend to do, “he said. The journalist also acknowledged that “the word cancer is scary but I have been learning to pronounce it in the first person for six days.” «It is not easy but there we are. You have to call things by their name, because I am applying the story to myself, “he said.

Julia Otero wanted to acknowledge and thank the work of her colleagues and their bosses, of whom she said “there is no day that does not receive a dose of pampering and positive thoughts. Finally, he recalled the many people who are in a situation like hers: “There are thousands of people who are going through the same thing. Some will even be listening to me right now. That you know that now I do know exactly what it feels like and I tell you one thing, if science sends a robot to Mars that arrives at the scheduled time, on the scheduled day, how can we not overcome that? Well come on, a kiss to everyone and remember that affection and kindness are always the best prognosis. Many kisses”.

After his announcement, social networks were filled with words of encouragement and affection from colleagues like Sandra Golpe, Ana Pastor, Jodi Évole and Pepa Bueno or politicians like Inés Arrimadas or Ada Colau. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also dedicated a tweet to him in which he said: “Much strength and my best wishes for a speedy recovery that will allow you to return to the front line of the radio. Your voice is indispensable in the world of journalism.

Radio and tv professional



This it’s not the first time This professional faces the disease since at the age of 19 she was diagnosed with an abdominal tumor and had to undergo surgery on several occasions, although she never stopped working. Now, as the journalist affirmed, she will be “one more listener”, focused on her recovery. During her absence, she will be in charge of ‘Julia en la onda’ Carmen Juan.

Their professional beginnings They are linked to the radio when at the age of 17 he arrived at ‘Protagonistas, el cine’, on Radio Sabadell, of which he soon became, as well as presenter, director. Later he signed for Radio Juventud from where he went to Radio Miramar until he reached Cope, where he was the voice of numerous programs. In 1987 he had his first contact with television, in the debate program ‘Una historia particular’ on La 2 de Televisión Española and shortly after he became one of the most popular faces on the small screen thanks to the program ‘3×4’. After going through several television programs, he returned to the airwaves in 1991 and has remained a radio reference on different stations with some television incursions. Since 2007 he has been in charge of ‘Julia en la Onda’. Throughout his career, he has received numerous distinctions, including four Onda awards and two Gold Microphones.