“They covered [Harvey] Weinstein to attack me and countless others,” Legends of Passion star Julia Ormond declares in her lawsuit against the producer, Disney and their agents. Already in 2017, when dozens of accusations against the movie magnate became known, the newspaper The New York Times stated that representation agencies existed as “part of the shill machine” from the owner of Miramax, the millionaire producer of films like Kill Bill and Shakespeare in Love.

The British actress alleges that she met the producer in 1994 and that he “behaved and they agreed to stay in touch” so they could send him movie scripts. She then started working for Miramax and the company paid for her stay in her apartment. However, according to her lawsuit, Weinstein visited her and sexually assaulted her in 1995. “That sexual assault could have been avoided if Miramax or Disney had properly supervised Weinstein and not hired him knowing that he was a danger to the women with whom he was. who was at work. Worse yet, not long after Weinstein assaulted Ormond and she informed them of her assault, CAA lost interest in representing her, and her career suffered dramatically.”

Ormond with Brad Pitt in Legends of Passion. Photo: diffusion

For this reason, the actress is also suing her agents, Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd (Carrie Fisher’s ex-partner and father of her daughter). According to Ormond’s version, she went to them and they refused to help her. She points out that they knew that the producer had signed confidential agreements to prevent her crimes from becoming public. “They were aware of Weinstein’s propensity for sexual assault and his explosive nature, especially with young actresses whom she met for business purposes.” The lawsuit also delves into the situation of several artists who worked with the producer.

It was revealed that there was a “list” of women whom Weinstein prevented from continuing in Hollywood after accusing him. “She almost disappeared from the public scene,” they say about the actress who earned more than US$3 million per film. “The damage caused to Ormond’s career by Weinstein’s assault and the aftermath was catastrophic both personally and professionally.”

In a statement sent through her lawyers, the British actress explains the lawsuit to everyone involved. “After living for decades with the painful memories of my experiences at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, I feel moved and grateful to all those who risked speaking out. His bravery […] It paved the way for me to shed light on how powerful people and institutions, like my talent agents at CAA, Miramax, and Disney, enabled this. I seek some degree of personal closure by holding them accountable for acknowledging their part and the depth of their harm, and I hope that all of our better understanding leads to greater protection for all of us at work. For me that is the layer you have to reach, to the root.”