The fall from grace of the once all-powerful film producer Harvey Weinstein, 71, seems to have no end. This Wednesday it became known that the British actress Julia Ormond, 58, has filed a lawsuit against him today in New York. Ormond accuses him of several sexual crimes that took place in 1995. The man who was behind some of the most important American films of the last half century is sentenced to spend 23 years in a prison in New York, to which is added another sentence for another 16 years in California.

Ormond accuses Weinstein of having sexually abused her after a business dinner in 1995. Just then the British woman, who was 30 years old, had become a star in her own right. In a few months, between 1994 and 1995, she had released three films that had launched her to stardom: Passion legends, The first knight and Sabrina (and her loves). The actress and the producer had met at that same time, at a business meeting in 1994 in London that the actress’s British agent had closed. They then discussed future projects and, according to the lawsuit, “Weinstein behaved and they agreed to stay in touch.” He sent her some scripts, they talked on the phone, she gave him extensive notes on those scripts and little by little they developed a professional relationship. She began working for Miramax, Weinstein’s film production company, in its New York offices and living in an apartment paid for by the company.

As stated in the lawsuit – which has been published by US media such as Variety and Page Six—, after that dinner in December 1995, Weinstein told her that he wanted to talk to her about a possible project, but that he would only do so “in the apartment that Miramax had provided to Ormond as part of a first agreement.” She agreed to let him go to her house, and then, according to her documents, there he forced her to give him a massage, “undressed her and forced her to perform oral sex on him,” in addition to masturbate him.

Always according to the lawsuit, when the events occurred Ormond reported what happened to his agents, Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd (ex-partner of actress Carrie Fisher and father of her daughter, actress Billie Lourd). However, according to the actress’ version, they warned her that it was not a good idea to take a stand against Weinstein and then they did not provide her with protection. According to the complaint, Huvane and Lourd were aware “of Weinstein’s propensity for sexual attacks and his explosive nature, especially with young actresses whom he met for business purposes,” and had “information about the confidential agreements “Weinstein had reached out to them to hide his behavior from the public, but they never notified Ormond.” Therefore, in addition to Weinstein, Ormond also sues his then representation agency, the Creative Artists Agency or CAA, which he accuses “of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty”, that is, of failing in its responsibility of care. Ormond being his client.

Harvey Weinstein, during his trial in Los Angeles, California, on October 4, 2022. ETIENNE LAURENT (AP)

CAA is one of the most important representation agencies in Hollywood, and manages the careers of talents such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Sandra Bullock, Jane Fonda, Eddie Redmayne, Viola Davis and Barbra Streisand, among others. much others. Already in 2017 the newspaper The New York Times I affirm that They were “part of the Weinstein accomplice machine”and then they released a statement apologizing “if they had not met the high expectations as a company and as individuals.”

In addition, Ormond is also suing Miramax, the production company that Harvey Weinstein founded with his brother Bob, and the Walt Disney Company, which owned the company in the 1990s, in both cases for “negligent supervision and retention.” Huvane and Lourd, now co-presidents of CAA, do not appear as defendants but are named in the legal documents, stating that “the men representing Ormond knew about Weinstein, as did employees at Miramax and Disney.” “Clearly, none of these powerful companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women, because he was too big, too powerful, and making them too much money.” Former Miramax and Disney executives from the time are also cited, including its former president, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and its CEO, Michael Eisner, although not as defendants.

Of course, no project came forward between Ormond and Weinstein. Their careers would only cross again briefly and many years later: in My week with Marilyn, which The Weinstein Company produced in 2011 and in which Ormond had a supporting role. In 1997, after her assault, he wanted to visit her on a shoot in Copenhagen, to which she refused, she rejected him and shortly after her contract with Miramax ended. “Ormond quickly felt Weinstein’s wrath,” the lawsuit reads. Her career was never the same: back then she earned 3.5 million dollars per title, which today with inflation would be more than double. “The damage to Ormond’s career from Weinstein’s assault and what happened afterwards was catastrophic on a personal and professional level,” reads the lawsuit, explaining that the interpreter “practically disappeared from the scene.” Her friends were calling her, suspecting that something had happened.

Although Weinstein has been accused and judged guilty of various sexual crimes by a hundred women over the last decade, it has not been common to see other companies, his or associates, in these lawsuits, and for them to be accused of connivance or of having covered up the violations. From his New York cell, the magnate has “categorically denied” Ormond’s accusations through a statement from his lawyer, and affirms that he “is prepared to defend himself vehemently.” “This is just another example of a complaint against Weinstein decades later, and he is confident that the evidence will not support Ormond’s claims,” says his lawyer.

Ormond has released a statement along with the lawsuit where he explained that for “decades” he has lived “with these painful memories” caused by Weinstein. “I am looking to bring closure to this personally by holding them accountable for acknowledging their part and the depth of the harm caused, and I hope that our growing understanding leads to greater protection at work,” says the interpreter. Furthermore, she has assured Variety who has decided to make his story public now because he believes that “systemic change is necessary and to get there we need to hold whoever made things easy accountable” and that telling his story is one way to achieve it. “Obviously, Harvey Weinstein is in prison and he’s going to be there for a long time. Personally, I don’t think he could have done all this without those who made it easy for him. And for me that is the layer we have to reach, to the root.”