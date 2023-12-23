When she became a television star, first, back in 1963, star of a tiny Boston channel that she would soon make history, Julia Child, co-author at that time of a recipe book published by the prestigious Knopf — and Judith Jones, the editor of other stars such as John Updike and Jean Paul Sartre—was 51 years old. She was a very tall woman—she couldn't join the Armed Forces during World War II because she was too tall: she was about six feet tall—who seemed to be overplaying herself all the time—she was her own humbly passionate work in march—and that, knowing that he was a force of nature and an artist in the kitchen, he was not going to dilute himself in a suburban life without further ado.

In his first brilliant and perfect season, Julia (HBO) recomposed the figure of this pioneer of not only the televised recipe but of the very idea of ​​television – she was pure television without ever having seen television – and of the unstoppable ambition that is born from the desire to be seen. And he did it without avoiding everything that the character faced at the time, starting with editorial contempt – for a label like Knopf it was unacceptable for a cookbook to pass in front of a future National Book Award, it could not reach understand the scope of the revolution that meant teaching the United States to cook and eat with and for pleasure—and the fierce machismo that tried to exclude and diminish her without ever succeeding.

More information

The instant success of The French Chef, “our little program,” as Child called it—and for which she paid, convinced that he was the son she never had, and here is something important about that first season, which she does not shy away from but understands like no other series has. made the psychological imprint of menopause, the tip of an iceberg that is a pure social construct but a painful and paralyzing one—, earned her all kinds of envy, and a head-on collision with the feminism of the time. A crash that almost knocked down the giant Child at a dinner where she crossed paths with Betty Friedan. The author of The mystique of femininity She reproached the chef who, with her program, had returned women to the kitchen, and Child saw herself as a kind of villain.

Actress Sarah Lancashire plays the role of Julia Child in 'Julia'. HBO MAX

But it never was. Because her intention had only to do with what she was passionate about and with, precisely, what Friedan herself preached, to be definitively seen and understood for what she was: an artist, in her case, of the kitchen. The performance of Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) is so supreme—and sing-song, it was not at all easy to talk like Child, nor behave like her, because it was a kind of clown of herself, an overwhelmingly charming caricature—that seems like a small miracle. The tandem that she forms with David Hyde Pierce—her husband, Paul Child—is another, and one that also serves to build what is probably the healthiest relationship that has ever occurred in a television fiction based on something. real.

Perhaps also the closest we have come, on television, to telling what it means to be an editor is outlined here by Fiona Glascott in her role as Judith Jones—the infinity of manuscripts to carry, the impossibility of having a life that does not end up invaded by the immeasurable ego of its authors—which shines even more in a second season in which Child becomes the epicenter of a juicy feast of characters—all those who surrounded her—and a reflection on the consequences of success, and exposure , at the height of McCarthyism. Do not miss it.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_