The Russian media speak of a “sensation”: Julia Navalnaja, wife of the opposition politician Alexej Navalny, had herself photographed as a “heroine” for a lifestyle magazine. The pictures were taken during her stay in Germany.

Julia Navalnaya will come to a court hearing of her husband in Moscow on January 31. Now Navalnaya gave an interview to a magazine

D.he wife of the Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny, Julia Navalnaja, was photographed for the Russian edition of the lifestyle magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” in the “Heroes” section. After her husband was poisoned with the neurotoxin Novitschok, she received a lot of support and did not take on the role of victim. “He’s not giving up and I won’t give up,” said the 44-year-old in one interview, which the magazine published excerpts in advance on Tuesday. Navalnaya also posed in fashionable outfits for several photos.

Russian media rated it as a “sensation” that the opposition politician’s wife was now venturing into the world of glossy magazines. That means recognition of an important part of society, it said. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had described Navalny, whom he never mentions by name, as an insignificant blogger. Julia Navalnaya also said that she supports her husband – not because she is his wife, but “because I am his follower and the person who knows best of all what all these years have cost him”.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

She gave the interview in January when the couple was still in Germany. There Navalny recovered from the assassination attempt. According to the magazine, the photo shoot took place in a studio near Stuttgart. Since the attack in August, she has been queasy, said the economist. “Not very good people want to stop him. That means that they must not be allowed to do that. ”The complete interview is to appear in the March issue.

also read

Navalnaya is sometimes referred to as the “first lady” of the Russian opposition. She last spoke up on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, when there was a solidarity campaign for her husband and many other political prisoners in many Russian cities. Navalny was sentenced to several years in a prison camp, which is why the couple, who have two children, will be separated for a long time. The Kremlin opponent is facing further criminal proceedings.