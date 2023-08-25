Home page politics

Former Federal Minister Julia Klöckner and husband Ralph Griese are ending their marriage. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Günther Ortmann



Berlin – The CDU politician Julia Klöckner (50) and Ralph Grieser end their marriage. Lawyer Christian Schertz said on Friday on behalf of the couple of the German Press Agency: “The parties involved decided amicably and together not to continue the marriage. You and the families will continue to be connected.”

Attorney Schertz further said: “However, we ask that you respect the protection of the privacy of those involved and also refrain from further inquiries.”

The former Federal Minister of Agriculture (2018 to 2021) Klöckner and classic car dealer Grieser had married in 2019.

Klöckner is currently economic policy spokeswoman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and treasurer of the CDU Germany. For many years she was also the state chairman of the CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate. Klöckner also wanted to become prime minister in the federal state, but was defeated by the competition. The 50-year-old was born in Bad Kreuznach. It is also known that Klöckner, as a winegrower’s daughter, was once the German Wine Queen. (dpa)